Merhaba! MQL5 Reference Is Now Available in Nine Languages Including Turkish!
Harika bir haber! Merhaba :))
Super news! We say hello..
iyi & güzel
good & beautiful
thats cool
thanks
Over the past six months, MQL5 Reference has been translated into Italian and Portuguese, and now it has also become available in Turkish. You can download the Reference right now from MetaTrader 5 terminal or Docs section of MQL5.com.
Millions of traders around the world already use MetaTrader 5 platform in their native languages, and Turkish-speaking users can join them now. Turkish is one of the twenty most widely spoken languages in the world having 65 million native speakers.
We are glad that all essential information about working with MQL5 language is now available in Turkish, thus promoting the automated trading. Development of trading robots is becoming much simpler and easier to understand for many traders of various skill levels.
Download MQL5 Reference in your native language right from MetaTrader 5 or Docs section of MQL5.com website.
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Over the past six months, MQL5 Reference has been translated into Italian and Portuguese, and now it has also become available in Turkish. You can download the Reference right now from MetaTrader 5 terminal or Docs section of MQL5.com.
Millions of traders around the world already use MetaTrader 5 platform in their native languages, and Turkish-speaking users can join them now. Turkish is one of the twenty most widely spoken languages in the world having 65 million native speakers.
We are glad that all essential information about working with MQL5 language is now available in Turkish, thus promoting the automated trading. Development of trading robots is becoming much simpler and easier to understand for many traders of various skill levels.
Download MQL5 Reference in your native language right from MetaTrader 5 or Docs section of MQL5.com website.