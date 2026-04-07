Japanese Version of MQL5.community Launched
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Japan is among the top seven countries by the number of MQL5.community site visitors. We want to make this large audience feel comfortable on our resource. To break the language barrier for our Japanese speaking users we are launching a special localized site version at https://www.mql5.com/ja.
MQL5.com contents were available in five languages until now, and Japanese is the sixth language presented on the website. We want to be understood by all 800,000 registered MQL5.community users, therefore we keep expanding the content localization. Speaking the same language with a trader - that's what we strive for.
Tens of thousands of Japanese users regularly visit the resource in search for information about algorithmic trading in the financial markets. We expect an increase in the number of Japanese speaking visitors after the launch of the localized version of the MQL5.com website, which hosts unique information that cannot be found anywhere else on the web, as well as powerful services for the MetaTrader platforms.
The website interface is already available in Japanese. A professional team of translators is further preparing materials from the Articles section and codes from the Code Base.