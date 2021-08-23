MQL5 deposit not showing up

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hello just topped up funds via PayPal, the money is taken down from paypal, but on the mql5 website i got this error and money not showing up in funds on my profile. how long does usually take for the money to arrive ???  

 
As the message says, wait and will be fixed.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
As the message says, wait and will be fixed.

still nothing

 
Petra Pelemis:

still nothing

Some people say (I was reading the posts) that it may be taken few days for the fund to be appeared in mql5 profile from paypal.

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My example: if I withdraw money from paypal so the money is deducted on my paypal account but I will see it on my bank account within 3 - 5 days after withdrawal
(and it is written on paypal page about it during the withdrawal). And it is within one country (it is not from the U.S. to Russian bank; it is from Russian bank to the other Russian bank; from 3 to 5 working days).

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So, in case of top up by paypal: the fund is going from one bank account in your country (paypal bank account in the country) to some other bank in one of the country in EU where MetaQuotes opened this paypal account.

I mean: it is not immediate action.
Wait for 1 or 2 days. If nothing - write to the service desk with all the details.

 
How to open a real account on metatrade 5? Please assist 
 
0627832102:
How to open a real account on metatrade 5? Please assist 
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.

Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3

Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a...
 
Eleni Anna Branou   and    Sergey Golubev .... 
i still did not recieve my money, how can i contact official support and have my funds back, or problem fixed ? ? ?  this is not normal in 21. century. :D 
Eleni Anna Branou - Juvenille Emperor Limited
Eleni Anna Branou - Juvenille Emperor Limited
  • 2021.08.23
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
Petra Pelemis:
i still did not recieve my money, how can i contact official support and have my funds back, or problem fixed ? ? ?  this is not normal in 21. century. :D 

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/petrapelemis/servicedesk

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