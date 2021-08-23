MQL5 deposit not showing up
As the message says, wait and will be fixed.
still nothing
still nothing
Some people say (I was reading the posts) that it may be taken few days for the fund to be appeared in mql5 profile from paypal.
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My example: if I withdraw money from paypal so the money is deducted on my paypal account but I will see it on my bank account within 3 - 5 days after withdrawal
(and it is written on paypal page about it during the withdrawal). And it is within one country (it is not from the U.S. to Russian bank; it is from Russian bank to the other Russian bank; from 3 to 5 working days).
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So, in case of top up by paypal: the fund is going from one bank account in your country (paypal bank account in the country) to some other bank in one of the country in EU where MetaQuotes opened this paypal account.
I mean: it is not immediate action.
Wait for 1 or 2 days. If nothing - write to the service desk with all the details.
How to open a real account on metatrade 5? Please assist
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
- www.metatrader5.com
i still did not recieve my money, how can i contact official support and have my funds back, or problem fixed ? ? ? this is not normal in 21. century. :D
i still did not recieve my money, how can i contact official support and have my funds back, or problem fixed ? ? ? this is not normal in 21. century. :D
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hello just topped up funds via PayPal, the money is taken down from paypal, but on the mql5 website i got this error and money not showing up in funds on my profile. how long does usually take for the money to arrive ???