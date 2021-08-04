Tick data suite not working MT4

since mt4 updated to build 1340, i can no longer see the tick data suite controls in the strategy tester 

the journal says '2021.08.03 21:14:24.639 Tick Data Suite: Your MT4 build is 1340 while your license only allows running MT4 builds up to 1331. Tick Data Suite module will be unloaded.


so i downloaded previous builds and the controls still do not appear, i have tried all the solutions on here


so who uses tick data suite and which MT4 build do you have ?


thanks

The Tick Data Suite controls are not present in the MT4 backtest pane
Symptoms You installed the Tick Data Suite but the Use tick data checkbox and the Tick data settings button do not show up in the Metatrader 4 backtest pane. Resolution This can be caused by various factors. Before trying anything else, I suggest maximizing the MT4 window and then restoring it, or if it's maximized restore it and then maximize...
 
It has nothing to do with MetaQuotes. It is a 3rd party tool, so handle the situation with them. This is not the place for that discussion.

 
It has nothing to do with MetaQuotes. It is a 3rd party tool, so handle the situation with them. This is not the place for that discussion.

i have,


i want to know if other users are having same issue, as i know TDS is popular here

 

Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
          General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

 
It's funny to see how the rules are applied "à la carte" on this site.
