Tick data suite not working MT4
shayz14: since mt4 updated to build 1340, i can no longer see the tick data suite controls in the strategy tester the journal says '2021.08.03 21:14:24.639 Tick Data Suite: Your MT4 build is 1340 while your license only allows running MT4 builds up to 1331. Tick Data Suite module will be unloaded. so i downloaded previous builds and the controls still do not appear, i have tried all the solutions on hereso who uses tick data suite and which MT4 build do you have ? thanks
It has nothing to do with MetaQuotes. It is a 3rd party tool, so handle the situation with them. This is not the place for that discussion.
Fernando Carreiro:
i have,
i want to know if other users are having same issue, as i know TDS is popular here
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
It's funny to see how the rules are applied "à la carte" on this site.
