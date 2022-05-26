Cannot open file - page 4
I confirm after downgrading to the snapshot before I installed the EA from ***: SAME ISSUE with newly compiled files.
Only newly compiled files don't work, I also tried to move from Experts/PROD to Experts/, same issue. (I have files in Experts\PROD and Experts\DEV, moved to Experts\ to be sure it was not an issue with the subfolder)
This is so bizzare.
Ok, I've got it.
The last build, 2382 from 23 July is buggy. 2375 (2020) is still working.
Have to recompile stdlib too, but my EA compiles and synchronizes well with MQL5.com VPS :-)
Any clue, anyone ?
I am not a specialist for MacOS especially with Parallels sorry.
But the people are using MQL5 VPS with Metatrader with Mac, and, at least, I did not read any complaint from them about MQL5 VPS.
So, I hope some more experienced users will reply here (or the service desk guys will reply tomorrow with their comments for example ... because this thread is on the top on the forum so they will be able to see it).
I am thinking about builds ...
I am having MT4 build 1340, and MetaEditor build 2382:
So, you can check your build (and update MT4 if necessary).
Besides, MQL5 VPS is "Metatrader in cloud" (yes, it is Metatrader too). And this Metatrader is having the build number as well.
You can check the build on this MQL5 VPS (it should be written somewhere in MQL5 VPS journal) ... it may be old build ... or you are having old build but MQL5 VPS is having new one ...
I mean: you update your Metatrader, but MQL5 VPS is having non-updated Metatrader inside.
Check Metatrader on MQL5 VPS (it may be the MQL5 VPS is not updated for new build).
Unfortunately, I cannot check the MQL VPS, since I have a leased MQL5 trading account. And you have an old terminal - MQL4, so, unfortunately, I can't do a test
Replace your copy of metaeditor.exe by the old one, it will work :-) (Find attached the build 2375)