Signal not taking trades.

The Provider has trading symbol that is called something different on my Broker
Sergey Golubev, 2021.07.14 11:44
It is related to the mapping (and the mapping is the standard feature in the Signal service).
About the mapping -
- read this post #7
and
- this thread: ("no symbol found"; forex symbols) https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
Questions about following signals with different currency name
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.28 05:57
It should work with no problem:
------------------
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
- XAUUSD == GOLD
- XAGUSD == SILVER
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
The algorithm provides only two exceptions for metal symbols:
In these two cases, only full permission to perform trades is checked. If such permission is present, the mapping attempt is considered to be successful.
Example 1: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – on EURUSD! (or vice versa) with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 2: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – both on EURUSD! and EURUSD. The copying is performed for EURUSD.
Example 3: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 4: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with close-only (partial) trading permission. The mapping is considered unsuccessful and no copying is performed.
Thx for info Sergey. I searched this info earlier and double checked my settings. The signal provider has same signal on mt4. How can I get a refund so I can move to his mt4 signal?
This is nothing to do with the settings.
It is about the broker which is different from the signal provider's broker. Or it is the settings of the broker which is estimated proposed symbol as "non-forex symbol".
You can move this subscription to the other trading account, but within MT5, or within MT4 platform (not from MT5 to MT4 for example).
As to refund so there is one rule here:
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.
I tried the same broker and another broker. I haven't had any problem with other signals. Thx for the assistance.
