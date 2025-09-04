VPS failure to migrate
Hi guys,
Yesterday my Berlin mql5 VPS stopped responding - no new trades, no updating activity. When I noticed the failure I immediately moved my subscription to Amsterdam 07 server and I also changed my linked mt4 account. Since then when trying to migrate my charts and EA's each time I receive this stubborn error mesasge in journal: "Virtual Hosting: xxxx failed to get status for xxxx, failed to execute the migrate command" Before the message shows all charts and EA's are smoothly sent to the server but in the end migration can't be completed. Is this sthg,. systemic with the VPS service generally or sthg. more specific? I tried to use the start button to initiate the host from my mql5 account but it doesn't work. Thank you.
There was a problem, but as far as I know it has been resolved.
Unfortunately in my case it still hasn't been resolved. Please forward my issue and this message to technical service desk - 5925085 failed to get status for 5925085, failed to execute the migrate command. The server is Amsterdam 07. It also refuses to accept Start command from my profile panel.
Thank you
Hello,
Please check now, should be fine. Start it from your profile, then restart the terminal and check if you can migrate/get logs.
Change to another MQL5 VPS server, restart your MT4/5 temrinal and try to migrate again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Hi Eleni, thanks. I already did this and did not work.
There is anything else that i can do?
Thanks
The same message: "failed to get status for 6360153 failed to execute the migrate command."
Than failed to get logs (404)
Thne you didn't change your MQL5 VPS server properly.
The 6360153 number is the number of your MQL5 VPS, if you had changed to another server successfully, you would have a different number in your Journal logs.
Try again, go to the link above, Change Server to another MQL5 VPS server, then restart your MT4/5 terminal and you must see a different MQL5 VPS number under your account number in the Navigator window.
Then migrate again to see how it goes.
All this can only work only if you have logged into your MQL5 account properly in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your r.mutt login and NOT any other (email etc.).
It worked.
Thanks very much!
