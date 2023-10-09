something wrong with mql5 vps!
Aloysius Koh Cheng Zheng:
hi guys need help! i have multiple accounts subscribed to mql5 vps, and i can see my subscriptions in my mql5 account.
However today when i log in my mt4, the server is different from my mql5, and i cant seem to connect to the server. I switched server and all, but nothing is working. i tried to click stop server in mt4 but it says virtual hosting xxxx failed to get status for xxxx failed to execute command
hi guys need help! i have multiple accounts subscribed to mql5 vps, and i can see my subscriptions in my mql5 account.
However today when i log in my mt4, the server is different from my mql5, and i cant seem to connect to the server. I switched server and all, but nothing is working. i tried to click stop server in mt4 but it says virtual hosting xxxx failed to get status for xxxx failed to execute command
Try to change your MQL5 VP(S) server (Change Server) and then migrate again to your new MQL5 VPS.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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However today when i log in my mt4, the server is different from my mql5, and i cant seem to connect to the server. I switched server and all, but nothing is working. i tried to click stop server in mt4 but it says virtual hosting xxxx failed to get status for xxxx failed to execute command