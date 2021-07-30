Can't find signal in MT5 terminal
Hello again,
I can't find signal provider on the MT5 terminal.
I can find it on the website.
How do I locate it on the MT5 terminal so I can subscribe?
Br,
Patrick
Search for it in the upper right corner.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Yes - I have done all this.
Author says I am the second subscriber in 2 days with same problem!? He can be found on website but not through Terminal!?
Has his signal changed name?
Are you using the correct type of account?
You can only subscribe to a MT4 signal with a MT4 account and to a MT5 signal with a MT5 account.
You can also subscribe a paid signal with a real or demo account, but a free signal only with a demo account.
I am yes. I checked.. MT5 - MT5.
This is very odd. All other signals I am interested in can be found.
And those I am copying work fine!?
Post a screenshot of your problem please.
I set up a new account with a new MT5 terminal and all works well now.
Thanks for your time :-)
I frequently encounter this problem. But as I do not subscribe I simply let it be. There is one signal, it miraculously appeared from certain time on, after I had been unable to find it for months.
Signals are not always rated and ranked, so they are not always available and searchable in MQL5.com and MT4/5 terminals.
Also a signal that has a live drawdown larger than 30% is not available for subscription and not visible in database.So, this is not a problem but it happens for a reason.
