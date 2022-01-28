Unable to View Product Page
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
- that you are login to Community folder using your forum login - not your email; your forum login is noobf0rex
- that your password is less than 10 characters and that you are using native forum password which is not related to google/facebook (if your password is 10 or more characters or if you came here from facebook/google - change this password; read this thread for information about how to change).
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My example (about how I am filling Community tab and what I am checking):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
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1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
This post helps and problem solved :)
market products not showing in the mt4 market tab - MT4 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum (mql5.com)
1. File - Open Data Folder. Click on Terminal - Community.
2. Please close the terminal.
3. Delete all *.dat files from C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\ folder.
4. Start the terminal and try once again.
Open data folder and go to Terminal folder:
- 2018.06.05
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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From last night, I'm unable to view each product page. I can see all indicators/EA but when I'm click each of them to check or download demo it's showing me empty or blank page. Please have a look. How do I fix or what's the issue?