Unable to View Product Page

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From last night, I'm unable to view each product page. I can see all indicators/EA but when I'm click each of them to check or download demo it's showing me empty or blank page. Please have a look. How do I fix or what's the issue?

product page

 
Make sure -
  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your forum login - not your email; your forum login is noobf0rex
  • that your password is less than 10 characters and that you are using native forum password which is not related to google/facebook (if your password is 10 or more characters or if you came here from facebook/google - change this password; read this thread for information about how to change).

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My example (about how I am filling Community tab and what I am checking):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

...

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


5. Signal tab works:


6. Market tab works:


 
Besides, if you are using Metatrader 5 so - please check your Windows. Because Metatrader 5 is not supported Windows with 32-bit anymore.
How to check?
read this post:
 

This post helps and problem solved :) 

market products not showing in the mt4 market tab - MT4 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum (mql5.com)

1. File - Open Data Folder. Click on Terminal - Community.

2. Please close the terminal.

3. Delete all *.dat files from C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\ folder.

4. Start the terminal and try once again.


Open data folder and go to Terminal folder:


market products not showing in the mt4 market tab
market products not showing in the mt4 market tab
  • 2018.06.05
  • www.mql5.com
Hi the market products are not showing in the mt4 market tab...
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