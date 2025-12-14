Seeing a blank page after registered as a seller

Hi all, newbie here. I have just registered to become a seller, but after I key in my phone number, it just shows me a blank page, and there's nothing I can do. How can I fix this issue?
 
NLJ:
Welcome to the community!

Can read this thread - on seller's status
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 280472

My Seller Account Not Approve
I have opened my account in mql5 which has been more than 6 months and has not been opened yet, i have completed all the document and multi, still my account is still unapproved, please solution. I have uploaded the document i have requested, even though my account is not being approved
