HELP metatrader 5 bug
Hi everyone,
I just ran into what i believe is a bug with metatrader 5 and i was wondering if somebody has experienced something similar. Basically i opened a short position on GBPAUD at 9:18 pm CET when price was at 1.84737, aiming for 1.84502, with SL at 1.84906. After about one hour the price was really close to my target, so i moved my SL to 1.84735 to avoid any losses. What appened after is that price reached my TP at 11:15 pm, yet metatrader didn't take me out, then at 11:20 the price retraced and hit my SL at 1.84735, at that point the program took me out. Problem is that for some reason metatrader decided to read that 1.84735 as a 1.84844, so insted of exiting basically at break even, i find myself 10.7 pips in loss. And btw at the time i'm writing this message (12:09 am), price hasn't even reached 1.84844 and i never set it as a SL, it's just a random number that metatrader decided to switch my actual SL with. Luckily i'm using a demo account so i didn't lose any real money, but i'd like to know if something like this has some kind of explanation or if there's something i can do about it, should it happen again when i eventually open a real account.
Thank you.
Logs ? screenshot ?
As you can see from the screenshot, the price i entered at is 1.84737, and the SL is at 1.84735, yet the exit price is indicated as being 1.84844, thus the negative profit, but as i said, i never even set 1.84844 as a stop loss and as of right now the price hasn't even reached it, so i don't know what appened.
My bad, i was just assuming that it would be easier to look at the chart on tradingview on the other screenshot. Anyways i reuploaded it with the right chart.
There is no bug, you just don't know how trading is working, don't trade on a real account before you understand it.
MT5 Forex chart is bid chart. A sell is closed at Ask price, the ask price never reached your TP at 1.84502.
Your trade was closed by SL triggered at 1.84735 but there was some slippage and it finally closed at 1.84844.
I get the bid/ask situation and why the sell didn't close at 1.84502 and i have no issue with that, i just don't understand how it could "slip" 10+ pips to 1.84844 (which i assume isn't normal, that's why i was wondering if it was some sort of bug), hours before the price actually reached 1.84844. My trade was closed yesterday at midnight while the price didn't reach 1.84844 until this morning around 8 am. MT5 itself indicates 1.84735 as the closing price, which isn't anywhere near 1.84844.
Again you are making wrong assumptions, you have to consider the ASK price. I can't answer in details about the slippage as I don't have your data. But here is what I get on an ICMarkets account :
From your screenshot your trade was closed at 00:01 (not midnight), and as you can see, on my account at that time, the spread was as high as 25.3 pips (253 points). So when you write "hours before the price actually reached 1.84844'', you are wrong, and that's because you look at the bid price (chart) instead of the ask.
Slippage happens when there are lower liquidities and the price "jumps". I can see in ticks history some jumps of 7 pips or 9 pips on ask between 2 ticks.
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY (OANDA) shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134 (your broker will be similar).
