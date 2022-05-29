New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2980: Push notifications for trade operations - page 2
Hi,
I've installed build 2980.
When I start optimising with OHCL 1 minute data over a period from 1/01/2018 till now, everything goes fine; I've tried with 60 passes; it still works.
But ... when I do this with "every tick" data over the same period (only 5 passes this time), I have memory problems; the screen resolution starts changing, the mouse pointer moves not normally. I had to restart my computer to come back to a normal situation.
These kind of problems with the backtester/optimiser exits allready since many releases back, and are still not solved; many users are dealing with these memory problems. I have a windows 10 PC with 32 GB DDR4 RAM; very fast SSD and a 24 core AMD Ryzen 9 3900x CPU.
It's fine to see every release nice features appearing, but in my oppinion, this problem is one the biggest and most important problem that seems not to be attacked !!
Please, solve this one !!!!
Thx !
How much RAM is being used on this starts to happen?
Looks like some IO Swapping problem with the windows SO.. which is common to causes mouse glitches. etc..
I suppose something is going bad on the RAM usage, and windows is starting to swap things to disk.. But it should not happen since you have 32GB. But looks like the case.
Please tell how much RAM is being used when this situation begins.
b3017
Guys, well done! The icons were made very nicely! So far, only at first glance. I will peer at the weekend)
I also noticed that the android version has a normal visual style for a long time, I even saw a dark theme on the screenshots of market sellers.
Hi,
Since I've been experiencing memory crashes during backtesting and optimising I've downloaded beta 3021.
I've noticed an unexplainable problem with the "ArrayFree" command at a certain date causing a crash; although the same routine works for the rest of the time.
When I do a run from 2018/01/03 till now; a crash happens at that date. By trying to locate the problem I've noticed that this problem was caused by the "ArrayFree" command.
The array is defined as : double tmp_Asia_Ar[200];
See also the screen shot of the crash below.
Danny
Hi Danny,
I think:
ArrayFree only works on dynamic arrays, not on static arrays.
Matthias
Hi Danny,
I think:
ArrayFree only works on dynamic arrays, not on static arrays.
Matthias
Thanks Matthias !
This routine was written long time ago and never gave problems until recently; I've checked the documentation and you're right that it's onely usefull for dynamic arrays, so I will keep that in mind.
The strange thing is, that it's only giving problems at a certain date.
Still, the compiler should give an error in this case or the backtester/optimiser should not crash or cause other problems with this command.
Thanks for all replies !!
Danny
For the people who are using/testing the beta versions for Metatrader 5 (about the latest beta build 3037).
Question:
Updated to 3037, and it is constantly like this in the Journal:
Reply:
It is necessary to recompile the programs in 3037.
We overdid it a bit with the new optimization system in the previous beta code generator.
I'm noticing many new problems with this new build.
The biggest one is some kind of corruption of memory, I think it may have something to do with when trades exit/enter or sounds playing.
I am constantly getting these kinds of messages just from loading up MT5 now, but it doesn't cause any obvious problems straight away.
and then at some point it seems all my scripts just break. When I run a script, it just doesn't work and has an error like "Invalid EX5 file".
A recompile doesn't fix it, but reloading the terminal does.
Another issue I am having is that MT5 has just stopped letting me add/remove sounds.
So i alreay had a sound for profit.wav and I was using it in stuff.
But I wanted to change it, so I updated the wav with a different sound but same file name.
MT5 still SOMEHOW plays the old version, even though it doesn't exit anymore, and does not play the new version I replaced it with.
So instead I tried profit2.wav and changed the filename in my code, but it cannot find it, it just returns 0 as if the file doesn't exist.
So I cannot do any further sound development, it has somehow cached the old sounds that were deleted, and won't accept any new sounds.
If i deleted profit.wav, it won't play anything.
If I put a new version of profit.wav, it plays the old version.
So something is very broken here, and I feel like it's maybe causing the corruption of other memory which is causing all the script issues occasionally.
Hai, Im trying to install MT 5, during setup it is asking as, PLS specify proxy server options , Server, Login and password, which I dont have. This before I wasnt asked like this.
Pls help me to resort this.