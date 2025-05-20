Updates in Rules to improve Market products - page 3
I made utilities (eg.. trade cloning, graphical interfaces) that cannot test either in strategy tester.
I have free and limited versions to test, and i cannot change these product names, there is no way to modify product name.
These new rules will kill MQL5 usability, developers will go to another platform.
And why minimum price is very high? 30$ is not low fee.
I mean a section like this for demo versions. It will a great feature for sellers and buyers. The Buyers can try a demo version and also seller can boost their sales by attracting more customers through demo versions.
Like that all sellers can create a demo version and publish it for their product.
Thank you again for this great platform.
SAYADI Ashref.
Am I still allowed to have a discord link on the parameters?
I think I am but i'm not quite sure
It looks like this:
My opinion on this is that Metaquotes should allow sellers to determine what they give away in their demo versions and what they don't (that's easy to code in one program checking licenses). The current marketplace as is now looks like is only designed to just sell over-fitted martingale EAs...
-You have a trading panel? No way you can try how it works in the strategy tester...
-A tool that is used for backtesting in the strategy tester? You are giving away the whole product in demo if you don't limit it
-You make a script? There isn't even a demo version for that (and services may be like that too, haven't tried)
-You need 2 programs because there are parts in the functionality that cannot be made in just one? You can't publish anything with 2 ex5 files (don't tell me about resources, I know...). And in MQL4 this gives even more troubles
My final doubt here is if that heavy restrictions will apply to everything or mostly EAs/indicators, with Utilities the automated revisions don't seem to be that hard