Problem with signal: cannot leave signal free while changing signal name

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like in the title. The MQL5 site does not allow me to save the name change without setting the price for that signal. If i accept it i will be unable to disable the fee unless my signal is switched to private (unsubscribing all users and closing all positions) and then made public again. This is very annoying.

bug


Is there any workaround?

 
angreeee:

like in the title. The MQL5 site does not allow me to save the name change without setting the price for that signal. If i accept it i will be unable to disable the fee unless my signal is switched to private (unsubscribing all users and closing all positions) and then made public again. This is very annoying.


Is there any workaround?

You can't anymore. The rules have been changed. Real accounts may provide paid signals only.
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