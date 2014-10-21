Problem with signal: cannot leave signal free while changing signal name
angreeee:You can't anymore. The rules have been changed. Real accounts may provide paid signals only.
Is there any workaround?
like in the title. The MQL5 site does not allow me to save the name change without setting the price for that signal. If i accept it i will be unable to disable the fee unless my signal is switched to private (unsubscribing all users and closing all positions) and then made public again. This is very annoying.
Is there any workaround?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
like in the title. The MQL5 site does not allow me to save the name change without setting the price for that signal. If i accept it i will be unable to disable the fee unless my signal is switched to private (unsubscribing all users and closing all positions) and then made public again. This is very annoying.
Is there any workaround?