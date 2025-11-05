VPS problem

When i shutdown my laptop and i check my mt4 on my phone my account gets disconnected, sometimes no connection even i have internet.

I check my vps and its all migrated but when i shutdown my laptop i cant see my trades on my phone, any settings that i need to fix before shutting down the laptop?
 
You have done something wrong.

If its a signal you are following, check here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/326172#comment_13849154

If its an EA you are trading with, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/335842#comment_15618843

 
It says ping failed, why? Should i check Enable Proxy Server? Under Server tab.
 
No, this has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS.

Try to change MQL5 VP server and synchronize again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 
I cant change i just purchased this for one month and the free trial already expired
 
You can change the server from the above option.

 
It works! Thank you! 
 
Hello
I bought a 3 month VPS but it can't connect to my account on MetaTrader 4
What should I do?
 
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


