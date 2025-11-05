VPS problem
When i shutdown my laptop and i check my mt4 on my phone my account gets disconnected, sometimes no connection even i have internet.
I check my vps and its all migrated but when i shutdown my laptop i cant see my trades on my phone, any settings that i need to fix before shutting down the laptop?
- Cant log into MQL5
- why my MT5 VPS off when my home net off and i shutdown laptop.
- MQL5 VPS
graphx88:
When i shutdown my laptop and i check my mt4 on my phone my account gets disconnected, sometimes no connection even i have internet.
When i shutdown my laptop and i check my mt4 on my phone my account gets disconnected, sometimes no connection even i have internet.
I check my vps and its all migrated but when i shutdown my laptop i cant see my trades on my phone, any settings that i need to fix before shutting down the laptop?
You have done something wrong.
If its a signal you are following, check here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/326172#comment_13849154
If its an EA you are trading with, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/335842#comment_15618843
graphx88:
It says ping failed, why? Should i check Enable Proxy Server? Under Server tab.
It says ping failed, why? Should i check Enable Proxy Server? Under Server tab.
No, this has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS.
Try to change MQL5 VP server and synchronize again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I cant change i just purchased this for one month and the free trial already expired
graphx88:
I cant change i just purchased this for one month and the free trial already expired
I cant change i just purchased this for one month and the free trial already expired
You can change the server from the above option.
Eleni Anna Branou:It works! Thank you!
You can change the server from the above option.
Hello
I bought a 3 month VPS but it can't connect to my account on MetaTrader 4
What should I do?
Reza Shabani #:
Hello
I bought a 3 month VPS but it can't connect to my account on MetaTrader 4
What should I do?
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register