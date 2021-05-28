What happens if you migrate a running robot while positions are open?
Hello, I accidentally deleted my charts earlier and suddenly my robot was no longer displayed under my account:
Then when I added the charts back I didn't see the signal window.
I have now added the charts again, pushed the robot on top, reactivated the robot with the correct settings and migrated again with the VPS.
Was that right now? What will happen to the open positions?
Have I now destroyed something?
Please write in English here or alternatively, use the German forum instead of this English one!
In regards to the open positions, it depends on how well the EA is coded to be able to recover from the situation. Some EAs are baddy written and totally ignore previously opened positions (and may even open new ones) and other EAs are well coded and can recover and monitor previous trades.
You will have to consult with the EA's author/creator and ask them how it will handle the situation.
My apologies, but I don't understand what you are asking!
In your original post, you said that you were able to restore everything and that you just wanted to know about the open positions.
But now you are saying that things are missing and you want "to go there"? Where? Please explain in more detail!
As I first wrote in German, I accidentally closed the charts on the right side of the screen, so the signal window disappeared and the robot left under the VPS.
Question No. 1: is the robot still active even though I have checked the charts.
Question No. 2: When I added the EURUSD chart again, the signal window was no longer there. How can I reactivate it after accidentally closing the charts?
Question No. 3: The robot has also disappeared from the view on the left under the account. Is the robot still active then?
Question No. 4: Refers to the status of question no 3. How do I get the robot back into this view? Does it have to be reactivated?
I am a beginner and accidentally closed the charts and was then confused
0. Just because you closed the chart or removed EA from the chart, it does not deactivate it in the VPS. The VPS works independently of what chart or EA you have open on your terminal. In fact after syncing with the VPS, you should actually close down your EA on your own terminal so that it does not double trade or cause conflicts with the one running on the VPS.
1. To check if the EA is running on the VPS, you have to check the log files.
2. What do you mean by "signals"? Do you mean that yellow table in your screenshot. If so, then that is probably an Indicator. So just apply it to the chart again.
3. If the EA has dispersed than apply it again to the chart! But please remember point 0. If it is already running on the VPS, then you should not run it on your own terminal at the same time.
4. If is not running on the VPS and you need to sync it up again, then yu have to apply the EA to the chart again and resync,
Please re-read the instruction son how MQL5 VPS service works!
English: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/manage-forex-vps
- www.mql5.com
Thanks Fernando, I think you answered all of my questions with that
