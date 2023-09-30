Indicators: MA_BBands_YXF
nice indicator, shift is not needed, it do not repaint :
bb_high[i] = iBands(NULL,0,BBPer,BBDev,0,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_UPPER,i); ma_high_short[i] = iMA(NULL,0,4,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_HIGH,i); bb_low[i] = iBands(NULL,0,BBPer,BBDev,0,PRICE_LOW ,MODE_LOWER,i); ma_low_short[i] = iMA(NULL,0,4,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_LOW,i); double OsMA_0 = iOsMA(NULL,0,8,10,OsMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i) ; double OsMA_1 = iOsMA(NULL,0,8,10,OsMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1) ; if( ma_high_short[i] > bb_high[i] && OsMA_1 >0 && OsMA_0 <0 ) arrow_down[i] = High[i] + iATR(NULL,0,200,i); if( ma_low_short[i] < bb_low[i] && OsMA_1 <0 && OsMA_0 >0 ) arrow_up[i] = Low[i] - iATR(NULL,0,200,i);
If you let the indicator run on a live feed and then reattach it, you will see, that some arrows might disappear
That happened i.e. for a blue arrow where price went further down after the arrow was set
sadly, it repaints..
looks perfect at first look, but really sad to see it repaints ... a million times
It really only works on flat markets. The problem is that when the price rises above the upper band, the indicator suggests going short. However, if the price keeps rising, it carries on suggesting shorts.The only time it will suggest going long is if the price falls below the lower band, which it never does on an upward trend.
-Jerry
sadly, it repaints..
looks perfect at first look, but really sad to see it repaints ... a million times
Hi I didnt understand, can you pls post the revised version without the moveshift ? if you can
I am not a coder , hence the request
there is new code with extern int MoveShift = 0; hence it does not repaint anymore if MoveShift stay to 0.
I fixed two others bugs, the BBband do not geopardise when MoveShift is positive.
The indicator buy or sell works well with old datas
V2 version with ffoorr improvements. for the text see above . For the code click below
ENJOY
If i Put 0 (zero) in shift will not repaint anymore?
Thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
MA_BBands_YXF:
The indicator is a combination of MA channels and Bollinger Bands.
Author: johnsun888