Indicators: MA_BBands_YXF

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MA_BBands_YXF:

The indicator is a combination of MA channels and Bollinger Bands.

MA_BBands_YXF MetaTrader4

Author: johnsun888

 

nice indicator, shift is not needed, it do not repaint : 


       bb_high[i]        = iBands(NULL,0,BBPer,BBDev,0,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_UPPER,i);
       ma_high_short[i]  = iMA(NULL,0,4,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_HIGH,i);  
           
       bb_low[i]        = iBands(NULL,0,BBPer,BBDev,0,PRICE_LOW ,MODE_LOWER,i);
       ma_low_short[i]  = iMA(NULL,0,4,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_LOW,i);  
  
     double  OsMA_0 = iOsMA(NULL,0,8,10,OsMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i) ;
     double  OsMA_1 = iOsMA(NULL,0,8,10,OsMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1) ;

      
      if(  ma_high_short[i] > bb_high[i] && OsMA_1 >0 && OsMA_0 <0 )
        arrow_down[i] = High[i] + iATR(NULL,0,200,i);
      if(  ma_low_short[i] < bb_low[i] && OsMA_1 <0 && OsMA_0 >0 )
        arrow_up[i] = Low[i] - iATR(NULL,0,200,i);
 

If you let the indicator run on a live feed and then reattach it, you will see, that some arrows might disappear

That happened i.e. for a blue arrow where price went further down after the arrow was set

 

sadly, it repaints.. 

looks perfect at first look, but really sad to see it repaints ... a million times 

 

It really only works on flat markets. The problem is that when the price rises above the upper band, the indicator suggests going short. However, if the price keeps rising, it carries on suggesting shorts.The only time it will suggest going long is if the price falls below the lower band, which it never does on an upward trend.

-Jerry

 
adil149:

sadly, it repaints.. 

looks perfect at first look, but really sad to see it repaints ... a million times 

Just delete the MoveShift and it will not repaint
 

Hi I didnt understand, can you pls post the revised version without the moveshift ? if you can 

I am not a coder , hence the request 

 

there is new code with extern int MoveShift = 0;  hence it does not repaint  anymore if  MoveShift  stay to 0.

I fixed two others bugs,  the BBband do not geopardise when  MoveShift  is positive. 

The indicator buy or sell  works well with old datas 

Files:
MA_BBands.mq4  5 kb
 
Good Indicator MA_BBands_YXF, please make it for meta trader 5,thanks
 

V2 version with ffoorr  improvements.  for the text see above . For the code click below

 

ENJOY 

Files:
MA_BBandsV2.mq4  4 kb
 

If i Put 0 (zero) in shift will not repaint anymore?

Thanks 

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