Indicators: MA_BBands_YXF - page 2

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Good Indicator MA_BBands_YXF, please make it for meta trader 5,thanks
 
ma_bbands is updated.
Files:
MA_BBands_v3.2.mq4  12 kb
 
 

this indicator its able to forecast the past.

and the last wrong signals are removedSo the last ones always remain and it seems to be always right.

 

Johnsun88 : Thanks for the fantastic indicator. You will change a lot of people's life through this . Just like the real John Sung did in the past year :D . Once again Thank you and May God always bless you and family


Edward

 
Edward Moniaga Mo:

Johnsun88 : Thanks for the fantastic indicator. You will change a lot of people's life through this . Just like the real John Sung did in the past year :D . Once again Thank you and May God always bless you and family


Edward


Updated a new version!

Files:
MA_BBands_v3.3.mq4  12 kb
 
johnsun888:

Updated a new version!


thank you,it is great indicator

 
johnsun888:

Updated a new version!


pls can you pls convert it to an ea that can open buy and sell when the arrows comes out.

using the ma bands attached below

princecoolhotspot@yahoo.com

thanks in advance 

Files:
MA_BBands.mq4  5 kb
 
johnsun888:

Updated a new version!

hi one more thing is missing.. i need alert email and pop up message too  please let me know

thank

 

Can we expect any newer version with more features and sound alert? 

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