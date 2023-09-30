Indicators: MA_BBands_YXF - page 2
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this indicator its able to forecast the past.
and the last wrong signals are removed, So the last ones always remain and it seems to be always right.
Johnsun88 : Thanks for the fantastic indicator. You will change a lot of people's life through this . Just like the real John Sung did in the past year :D . Once again Thank you and May God always bless you and family
Edward
Johnsun88 : Thanks for the fantastic indicator. You will change a lot of people's life through this . Just like the real John Sung did in the past year :D . Once again Thank you and May God always bless you and family
Edward
Updated a new version!
Updated a new version!
thank you,it is great indicator
Updated a new version!
pls can you pls convert it to an ea that can open buy and sell when the arrows comes out.
using the ma bands attached below
princecoolhotspot@yahoo.com
thanks in advance
Updated a new version!
hi one more thing is missing.. i need alert email and pop up message too please let me know
thank
Can we expect any newer version with more features and sound alert?