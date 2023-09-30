Indicators: MA_BBands_YXF - page 5

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Release a new version of the Advanced_KAMA  .

ka

Files:
Advanced_KAMA4.mq4  17 kb
 

 I have updated it.

KA1

Files:
Advanced_KAMA4.1.mq4  21 kb
 
Thanks a lot for publishing this indicator sir , Do you use KAMA4.1 on higher timeframes?
 
johnsun888 #:

 I have updated it.



dont bother yourself ,all of your indicators are repainting

 
мир хесам #:

не утруждайте себя ,все ваши индикаторы перекрашиваются

Sadly...
 

Here is Big_trend indicator.


bt

Files:
Big_Trend.mq4  9 kb
 

Advanced_MA_XARD4.2    .


4.2

Files:
Advanced_MA_XARD4.2.mq4  16 kb
 
hi...could you make alert arrow
Files:
MA_BBands_Alert.mq4  11 kb
 
This is a terrible indicator. It repaints due to "-MoveShift" in the code. You should delete this entirely. Either you did this maliciously or you don't have a clue what you're doing. 

.

 

I had updated it.


mb

Files:
MA_BBands-2023.mq4  15 kb
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