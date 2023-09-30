Indicators: MA_BBands_YXF - page 5
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Release a new version of the Advanced_KAMA .
I have updated it.
I have updated it.
dont bother yourself ,all of your indicators are repainting
не утруждайте себя ,все ваши индикаторы перекрашиваются
Here is Big_trend indicator.
Advanced_MA_XARD4.2 .
.
I had updated it.