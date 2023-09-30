Indicators: MA_BBands_YXF - page 3
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Updated a new version!
Hi there, first of all, thank you, I made an EA based on the first version that works just great, thank you so much, I don't know how you did it but it works way better than only BB itself.
However I need to bother you... the EA based on the v1 indicator, I can read the buffers rigth after bar closes, but on the 3.3 version I can't, I can only read them after two closed bars, and for an EA that's a very big difference, do you know how can I fix that?.
This is a BT report, the above image shows the test with first version, reading the buffer just after the last bar closes. The image below is using the 3.3 version, reading the buffer after two closed bars.
Hi there, first of all, thank you, I made an EA based on the first version that works just great, thank you so much, I don't know how you did it but it works way better than only BB itself.
However I need to bother you... the EA based on the v1 indicator, I can read the buffers rigth after bar closes, but on the 3.3 version I can't, I can only read them after two closed bars, and for an EA that's a very big difference, do you know how can I fix that?.
This is a BT report, the above image shows the test with first version, reading the buffer just after the last bar closes. The image below is using the 3.3 version, reading the buffer after two closed bars.
Hi there, just to let you know I already found how to make your 3.3 version to work with my robot, just a code line change.
I managed to get great results with this indicator, however it repaints (this is not always a bad thing) and you need to refresh your chart, so I recommend you to use it as a guide for manual trading (H4), and confirm before sending a trade. This indicator tell us when price has broken the channel, and when that happens is only a matter of time to price to go back to the middle.
This is my robot with the 3.3 version updated.
Looks good, I would really like to test it.
Thank you again for sharing and for such a great indicator.
johnsun888:
MA_BBands_v3.3 INDICATOR
kindly update with arrow alert sound so we can easily trading with buy sell arrow with sound alerts
johnsun888:
Do not bump your post. The OP will reply if he is interested.
Do not include email address in the post.
Your last post has been removed
MA_BBands_v3.3
still waiting for OP ?
(arrow sound alert)
MA_BBands_v3.3
still waiting for OP ?
(arrow sound alert)
You were warned 2 posts before your recent post, do not bump your posts.
Hi there, first of all, thank you, I made an EA based on the first version that works just great, thank you so much, I don't know how you did it but it works way better than only BB itself.
However I need to bother you... the EA based on the v1 indicator, I can read the buffers rigth after bar closes, but on the 3.3 version I can't, I can only read them after two closed bars, and for an EA that's a very big difference, do you know how can I fix that?.
This is a BT report, the above image shows the test with first version, reading the buffer just after the last bar closes. The image below is using the 3.3 version, reading the buffer after two closed bars.
Could you share the EA?
Hi there, first of all, thank you, I made an EA based on the first version that works just great, thank you so much, I don't know how you did it but it works way better than only BB itself.
However I need to bother you... the EA based on the v1 indicator, I can read the buffers rigth after bar closes, but on the 3.3 version I can't, I can only read them after two closed bars, and for an EA that's a very big difference, do you know how can I fix that?.
This is a BT report, the above image shows the test with first version, reading the buffer just after the last bar closes. The image below is using the 3.3 version, reading the buffer after two closed bars.
is it possible for you to share this EA and settings with us?
MA_BBands_V3.3B