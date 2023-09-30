Indicators: MA_BBands_YXF - page 4
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I have updated it.
I have updated it.
I have updated it.
I have updated it.
Hi John, Couldn't find the arrows in the updated version. how to activate them? and is it only for M5 or can be used on higher TF as well?
I have updated it.
I have updated it.
hi john,
thanks for the update. This looks like a completely New Indicator. We were looking for arrows, just like MA_BBands_v3.3.mq4 Arrows will help in opening trades. Please try to add the arrows which will help in our trading.
I have updated it.
I have updated it.
I had updated it.