Indicators: MA_BBands_YXF - page 4

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 I have updated it.

1

Files:
MA_BBands_updated.mq4  12 kb
 
johnsun888:

 I have updated it.


Thanks bro
 

NEW


 I have updated it.

Files:
MA_BBands_v3.41.mq4  14 kb
 
johnsun888:


 I have updated it.

Hi John, Couldn't find the arrows in the updated version. how to activate them? and is it only for M5 or can be used on higher TF as well?
 
Sal Sam:
Hi John, Couldn't find the arrows in the updated version. how to activate them? and is it only for M5 or can be used on higher TF as well?
Do you experience the band been tangled together? Mine tangles. Is there anything we can do to it?
 

xard


I have updated it.

Files:
Advanced_MA_XARD4.mq4  17 kb
 
johnsun888:


I have updated it.

hi john,

thanks for the update. This looks like a completely New Indicator. We were looking for arrows, just like  MA_BBands_v3.3.mq4 Arrows will help in opening trades. Please try to add the arrows which will help in our trading.

 

I have updated it. 

N

Files:
Advanced_MA.mq4  14 kb
 

I have updated it. 


mm

Files:
MA_Bands_ATR.mq4  14 kb
 

I had updated it. 


kama

Files:
Advanced_KAMA3.mq4  17 kb
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