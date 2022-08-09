Unsubscribe a signal and change to another one.

Hi, I have subscribe to a signal call <Deleted> yesterday. Which require minimum USD 3000 in an account. I only have USD1000 in the account. The Signal is not start  yet as today. I can unsubscribe it and change to his other signal which is require for USD1000 only. I have paid for the USD 40 fees. Thank for advise.
 

Can I refund a signal that i have'nt use yet

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.27 10:43


If you cancel your subscription you will get a refund for the months, that haven't started yet.


 

Refund Signal subscription

Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19

If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.


 
Sergey Golubev:

I have unsubscribe just now. It show this...Should I just click unsubscribe?

I have attached a file for you.. Tq.

 
Did you subscribe yesterday?
or did you subscribe tha day before yesterday at 7th of May according to your screenshot?

because -

If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.

Because it is not written anything about redund on your screenshot.

 
I just subscribe yesterday. 

 
Look at the date on your screenshot.
Today is 9th of May.

And it is nothing written about refund.

 

I am not asking for auto refund. I just want to cancel and subscribe to his other signal...Just now I unsubscribe, and it show the message. What should I do?

 
ok, sorry, may i subscribe day before. anyway, I have attached the picture again. I unsubscribe from MT4 and it show this.

 
If you unsubscribe so you will lose 40 dollars which you paid for subscription.

You can subscribe to the other signal by paying for the other subscription (the other money).

I do not understand about what you are asking ...
You can subscribe and unsibscribe, and subscribe to the other signal ...it is all about money only (pay for one signal, unsubscribe, and after that - pay for the other signal).

 
ok, understand.... Mean I can not cancel the subscription now. If cancel, the USD 40 will be lose. ok Thanks.

