Unsubscribe a signal and change to another one.
- Move a signal subscription
- not connected, select from signals database
- Signal subscription: how do I change account/ broker?
Can I refund a signal that i have'nt use yet
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.27 10:43
If you cancel your subscription you will get a refund for the months, that haven't started yet.
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.
Did you subscribe yesterday?
or did you subscribe tha day before yesterday at 7th of May according to your screenshot?
Because it is not written anything about redund on your screenshot.
I just subscribe yesterday.
I am not asking for auto refund. I just want to cancel and subscribe to his other signal...Just now I unsubscribe, and it show the message. What should I do?
ok, sorry, may i subscribe day before. anyway, I have attached the picture again. I unsubscribe from MT4 and it show this.
If you unsubscribe so you will lose 40 dollars which you paid for subscription.
You can subscribe to the other signal by paying for the other subscription (the other money).
I do not understand about what you are asking ...
You can subscribe and unsibscribe, and subscribe to the other signal ...it is all about money only (pay for one signal, unsubscribe, and after that - pay for the other signal).
ok, understand.... Mean I can not cancel the subscription now. If cancel, the USD 40 will be lose. ok Thanks.
