Re-subscribe to signal?
ronnie88:
Hello all,
I've subscribed to a signal (paid for one month subscription( for 3 days and it kept losing money, and I want to unsubscribe.
If I resubscribe again in a week time, do I have to pay again?
thanks
Ron
As far as I know, if you unsubscribed the subscription ended and you have to subscribe and pay again.
You can always pause/suspend your subscription when you are in doubt.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
