Re-subscribe to signal?

Hello all, 

I've subscribed to a signal (paid for one month subscription) for 3 days and it kept losing money, and I want to unsubscribe. 

If I resubscribe again in a week time, do I have to pay again? 


thanks

Ron

 
As far as I know, if you unsubscribed the subscription ended and you have to subscribe and pay again.

You can always pause/suspend your subscription when you are in doubt.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


