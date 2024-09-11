Signal is available in showcase but not in Meta trader terminal
My signal is available in showcase but not in Meta trader terminal. why?
The signals in Metatrader Signal tab are showing according to the compatibility with the trading account (using the different sorting algorithm).
You can find your signal in Metatrader using the search on the top right corner of Metatrader (by the way - I found your signal in Metatrader using search).
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
By the way, your signal was started to be monitored today only so it is too early to ask about showcase, rating and so on:
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49
You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.
As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:
MT4 -
MT5 -
Besides, I just collected some information (from MetaQuotes) which may help in some situation for example:
In order to copy our own Signal using another trading account. do we also have to go through the payment process? eg i have account with fxtm broker which is also registered as signal and have another account in octafx broker. i can copy my fxtm broker account using my octafx broker account for free?
You have to follow the exact same procedure, but you will not be charged.
No, you don't need any open charts, only make sure you've activated the necessary currenct pairs in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
