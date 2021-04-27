custom indicators not loading...
maxbilllzzz:Those indicators are from the Market?
Hello All,
I've been trading now for months, but suddenly my indicators are not loading into the program when I initiate. Any ideas on how to fix this?
Thanks, Maxbilllzzz
If yes so you can delete those indicators from your Metatrader and install them once again (from same Metatrader).
Because if Windows 10 is having key updates so one activation may be lost and we need to re-install Market purchases.
Sergey Golubev:Greeting Sir, May I ask that I have the same issue, and sir you did stated that one activation may be lost, and yes i did lost one activation key anyway to claim it back or mql5 will somehow give it back to us?
JeremyL82:It is added in centralized way for everybody.
Greeting Sir, May I ask that I have the same issue, and sir you did stated that one activation may be lost, and yes i did lost one activation key anyway to claim it back or mql5 will somehow give it back to us?
Last time it was added in 8th of March: Added activations for purchased Market products following Windows 10 Version 20H2 release
Added activations for purchased Market products following Windows 10 Version 20H2 release
- 2021.03.08
- www.mql5.com
Microsoft has officially released its new Windows 10, version 20H2...
Thanks, Sergey, you're always so good to help us :):)
It is added in centralized way for everybody.
Last time it was added in 8th of March: Added activations for purchased Market products following Windows 10 Version 20H2 release
What could i do if i had not received yet?
You registered here on the forum 10 March 2021.
But the additional activations were added in 8 March 2021.
So, you could not received because you did not register there in 8th of march and did not buy anything for your Metatrader with Windows 10 before 10th of March.
It is added one time for everybody.
Last time was 8th of March.
Next time is unknown sorry.
