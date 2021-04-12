Log - page 3
Strange your log doesn't show any trading?
Part of my log from Friday (2021.04.09) looks like that:
And this is the how it ticket 929178573 appears in my history:
And here is an order closed by TP in the history:
And this is the line in log about the closed position
So this:
seems to mean that - by what ever reason - your position was closed by the server - not enough money?Finally keep in mind that the broker may change your order acc. to the liquidity provider.
If you really from austria, and you habe a ping to the server from the broker stated in the log with 200ms, check your connection. I have to this broker beetween 25 and 32ms
Hi, tks for your post.
I will check my connection, tks a lot.
But, my ocncern here is the fact that all my logs has around 200ms of ping and the order executed I don´t recognize indicates around 20 ms ping.
How is possible I have 50 logs indicating around 200 ms ping and the order I don´t recognize has arond 20 ms ping?
I receveid this print in a email from broker:
Here, indicates my IP, but I never get this 27 ms ping.
How is possible this order be executed by my terminal?
The ping has nothing to do with a position you can't find.
But the ping you can control live (and change) at the right bottom of the terminal - if you don't know it:
If the terminal itself does not use the fastest connection (28.82 instead of 24.30) it is because it has detected that this way (24.30) may be fast but some packets have been lost.
Hi, tks for yuor fully complete post. I checked all in details.
In fact, I agree with you, all actions on Mt5 must be on Log, as you demonstrated.
But, in mu case, It didn´t happen.
And money was not the problem, I had on account 307 usd, this position was -61 usd.
I oppenned a request to verify order, I sent all my logs; they said to me It was manually closed by my server:
Thank you for contacting and I apologize for the delay in response, unfortunately we have a volume of requests at the moment so investigations take longer to complete.
Attached I send you the print showing the IP of the login in your account and closing this order for your reference.
So this closing was done through your server manually.
Please do not hesitate to contact us at portugeusedesk@activtrades.com if you need additional information.
Graciously,
So, as broker said, It was manually closed by my server.
They send me this picture:
But, as I said before, I have more than 50 logs and It is always around 200 ms ping. Here in print Broker sent to me indicates just 27.16 ms ping.
I can´t understand why.
There is a way to validate my Logs generated in MT5 was not manually changed and the Logs I have are real?
Nice. I didn´t know this.
Here is mine:
As all my Logs registered, I never get this 27 ms ping; they are aroung 196 - 311 ms.
27 ms is totaly exotic for my connection.
"through you server manually"? That is something new to me. I haven't seen so far a server with hands - but I am always open to new things. ;)
Are you sure that you don't have closed it by accident and unnoticed?
They said It was in my terminal, so they said It was me.
I just sent an email asking to cancell this order.
I said my machine is free to them check anything they want by teamviewer.
In the next time I will argue this two characters if necessary, I will wait for answer.
How is possible they check this tamper-proof is the correct?
Never ever something like 27ms in all my log for several months.
How do you protect your PC?
Kaspersky, It is running all time.
Why is your internet so laggy?
I can check this.
Who has access to your Computer or your network?
Just me.
Have you had any other strange behavior of your machine?
Never I can remember.
Do you use some remote control software (eg TeamViewer)?
Yes, TeamViewer, but all time I refresh credentials after using.
Have you changed your login password to your brokers account since then?
Two months
If any malicious actions happen, begin to take action on securing your environment.
Even It could happen, It would be registered on log. But It is not.
Hi Dominik, tks for your post.