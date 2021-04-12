Log - page 3

Strange your log doesn't show any trading?

Part of my log from Friday (2021.04.09) looks like that:

RE      0       12:23:15.845    Network '13745930': scanning network for access points
HS      0       12:23:20.704    Network '13745930': scanning network finished
IF      0       12:57:57.895    Trades  '13745930': sell limit 0.1 EURUSD at 1.18864 sl: 1.21864 tp: 1.18364
KP      0       12:57:57.984    Trades  '13745930': accepted sell limit 0.1 EURUSD at 1.18864 sl: 1.21864 tp: 1.18364
RP      0       12:57:58.056    Trades  '13745930': order #929178573 sell limit 0.1 / 0.1 EURUSD at 1.18864 done in 161.488 ms
QP      0       13:03:45.612    Trades  '13745930': deal #911413004 sell 0.1 EURUSD at 1.18864 done (based on order #929178573)
FK      0       18:23:15.980    Network '13745930': scanning network for access points
MJ      0       18:23:21.023    Network '13745930': scanning network finished
MN      1       21:51:35.006    Network '13745930': connection to MetaQuotes-Demo lost
KG      0       21:51:35.481    LiveUpdate      new version build 2878 (IDE: 2878, Tester: 2878) is available
CP      0       21:51:56.373    LiveUpdate      'mt5clw64' downloaded (28792 kb)
LF      0       21:52:02.169    LiveUpdate      'mt5clwide64' downloaded (23078 kb)
KN      0       21:52:03.622    LiveUpdate      'mt5clwtst64' downloaded (10264 kb)
JG      0       21:52:03.989    LiveUpdate      downloaded successfully
RS      0       21:52:36.551    MailDispatcher  email 'Term5: T5 @ MetaQuotes-Demo  , 2021.04.09 21:52' sent to dummy@server.at

And this is the how it ticket 929178573 appears in my history:


And here is an order closed by TP in the history:

And this is the line in log about the closed position

GN      0       15:44:13.039    Trades  '13745930': deal #900575204 buy 0.1 EURUSD at 1.17145 done (based on order #918446284)

So this:


seems to mean that -  by what ever reason - your position was closed by the server - not enough money?

Finally keep in mind that the broker may change your order acc. to the liquidity provider.
 
amando:

If you really from austria, and you habe a ping to the server from the broker stated in the log with 200ms, check your connection. I have to this broker beetween 25 and 32ms

Hi, tks for your post.

I will check my connection, tks a lot.

But, my ocncern here is the fact that all my logs has around 200ms of ping and the order executed I don´t recognize indicates around 20 ms ping.


How is possible I have 50 logs indicating around 200 ms ping and the order I don´t recognize has arond 20 ms ping?


I receveid this print in a email from broker:


Here, indicates my IP, but I never get this 27 ms ping.

How is possible this order be executed by my terminal?

 
The ping has nothing to do with a position you can't find.

But the ping you can control live (and change) at the right bottom of the terminal - if you don't know it:

If the terminal itself does not use the fastest connection (28.82 instead of 24.30) it is because it has detected that this way (24.30) may be fast but some packets have been lost.

 
Carl Schreiber:

Strange your log doesn't show any trading?

Part of my log from Friday (2021.04.09) looks like that:

And this is the how it ticket 929178573 appears in my history:


And here is an order closed by TP in the history:

And this is the line in log about the closed position

So this:


seems to mean that -  by what ever reason - your position was closed by the server - not enough money?

Finally keep in mind that the broker may change your order acc. to the liquidity provider.

Hi, tks for yuor fully complete post. I checked all in details.

In fact, I agree with you, all actions on Mt5 must be on Log, as you demonstrated.

But, in mu case, It didn´t happen.

And money was not the problem, I had on account 307 usd, this position was -61 usd.

I oppenned a request to verify order, I sent all my logs; they said to me It was manually closed by my server:


Thank you for contacting and I apologize for the delay in response, unfortunately we have a volume of requests at the moment so investigations take longer to complete.

Attached I send you the print showing the IP of the login in your account and closing this order for your reference.

So this closing was done through your server manually.

Please do not hesitate to contact us at portugeusedesk@activtrades.com if you need additional information.

Graciously,


So, as broker said, It was manually closed by my server.

They send me this picture:



But, as I said before, I have more than 50 logs and It is always around 200 ms ping. Here in print Broker sent to me indicates just 27.16 ms ping.

I can´t understand why.


There is a way to validate my Logs generated in MT5 was not manually changed and the Logs I have are real?

 
Carl Schreiber:

The ping has nothing to do with a position you can't find.

But the ping you can control live (and change) at the right bottom of the terminal - if you don't know it:

If the terminal itself does not use the fastest connection (28.82 instead of 24.30) it is because it has detected that this way (24.30) may be fast but some packets have been lost.

Nice. I didn´t know this.

Here is mine:


As all my Logs registered, I never get this 27 ms ping; they are aroung 196 - 311 ms.


27 ms is totaly exotic for my connection.

 
    "through you server manually"? That is something new to me. I haven't seen so far a server with hands - but I am always open to new things. ;)

    Are you sure that you don't have closed it by accident and unnoticed?

    1. Ask your broker why it was closed and by whom? Manually so the person should be known.
    2. Maybe you can request that the whole position is annulled, so the buy and the close are cancelled - due to the idea that the person in charge e.g. took the wrong account to close the position by a telephone request or so?
    3. The first two characters in each line of a log is written to make the entries tamper-proof, you can use this when you start arguing with the broker.
    4. the ping changes all the time.
     
    Another possibility is of course malware on your machine.

    You seem to run a quite old version of windows. Maybe an Update would close some vulnerability.

    How do you protect your PC?

    Why is your internet so laggy?

    Who has access to your Computer or your network?

    Have you had any other strange behavior of your machine?

    Do you use some remote control software (eg TeamViewer)?

    Have you changed your login password to your brokers account since then?

    If any malicious actions happen, begin to take action on securing your environment.


     
      Dominik Egert:
      Another possibility is of course malware on your machine.

      You seem to run a quite old version of windows. Maybe an Update would close some vulnerability.

      How do you protect your PC?

      Kaspersky, It is running all time.


      Why is your internet so laggy?

      I can check this.


      Who has access to your Computer or your network?

      Just me.


      Have you had any other strange behavior of your machine?

      Never I can remember.


      Do you use some remote control software (eg TeamViewer)?

      Yes, TeamViewer, but all time I refresh credentials after using.


      Have you changed your login password to your brokers account since then?

      Two months


      If any malicious actions happen, begin to take action on securing your environment.

      Even It could happen, It would be registered on log. But It is not.


      IR 1 00:12:36.209 Network '887294': connection to ActivTradesCorp-Server lost

      JD 0 00:12:36.667 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVSP01 (ping: 198.32 ms, build 2715)

      CD 0 00:12:36.667 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.6.72 on 2021.04.06 04:51:14

      DG 0 00:12:36.876 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads

      LF 0 00:12:36.876 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode

      EP 1 00:19:41.026 Network '887294': connection to ActivTradesCorp-Server lost

      HK 0 00:20:01.224 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVFR01 (ping: 215.26 ms, build 2715)

      DF 0 00:20:01.224 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.6.72 on 2021.04.06 05:12:37

      GE 0 00:20:01.548 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads

      OD 0 00:20:01.548 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode

      KQ 0 00:20:02.439 Network '887294': scanning network for access points

      NG 0 00:20:11.278 Network '887294': scanning network finished

      LO 0 00:20:11.278 Network '887294': auto connecting to a better access point with 90 % quality (previous: 64 %)

      FQ 1 00:20:11.280 Network '887294': connection to ActivTradesCorp-Server lost

      KK 0 00:20:12.051 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVSP01 (ping: 197.41 ms, build 2715)

      GI 0 00:20:12.051 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.6.72 on 2021.04.06 05:20:02

      MD 0 00:20:12.261 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads

      EE 0 00:20:12.261 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode

      PO 0 00:33:49.871 Terminal exit with code 0

      DK 0 00:33:49.879 Network '887294': disconnected from ActivTradesCorp-Server

      FS 0 00:33:50.013 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) removed

      HK 0 00:33:50.092 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) removed

      QJ 0 00:33:50.116 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) removed

      LL 0 00:33:50.200 Terminal stopped with 0

      MO 0 00:33:50.208 Terminal shutdown with 0

      OK 0 00:52:22.927 Terminal MetaTrader 5 - ActivTrades x64 build 2875 started for ActivTrades Plc

      JK 0 00:52:22.928 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i5-7400  @ 3.00GHz, 11 / 15 Gb memory, 189 / 446 Gb disk, IE 11, Admin, GMT-3

      HF 0 00:52:22.928 Terminal C:\Program Files\8

      JO 0 00:52:23.535 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) loaded succesfully

      QE 0 00:52:23.578 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) loaded succesfully

      QS 0 00:52:23.766 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) loaded succesfully

      NM 0 00:52:24.250 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVSP01 (ping: 197.41 ms, build 2715)

      IO 0 00:52:24.250 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.6.72 on 2021.04.06 05:20:12

      JN 0 00:52:24.459 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads

      RO 0 00:52:24.459 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode

      JJ 0 02:58:11.236 System terminal stopped due to system shutdown

      IM 0 15:44:02.454 Terminal MetaTrader 5 - ActivTrades x64 build 2875 started for ActivTrades Plc

      RE 0 15:44:02.458 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i5-7400  @ 3.00GHz, 10 / 15 Gb memory, 189 / 446 Gb disk, IE 11, Admin, GMT-3

      KL 0 15:44:02.458 Terminal C:\Program Files\8

      FQ 0 15:44:03.613 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) loaded succesfully

      FS 0 15:44:03.686 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) loaded succesfully

      II 0 15:44:03.927 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) loaded succesfully

      RG 0 15:44:04.312 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVSP01 (ping: 197.41 ms, build 2715)

      CF 0 15:44:04.312 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.1.234 on 2021.04.06 20:15:43

      MP 0 15:44:04.541 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads

      EQ 0 15:44:04.541 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode

      EL 0 15:44:06.013 Network '887294': scanning network for access points

      PH 0 15:44:13.874 Network '887294': scanning network finished

      EP 0 15:44:45.258 Terminal exit with code 0

      MN 0 15:44:45.263 Network '887294': disconnected from ActivTradesCorp-Server

      DN 0 15:44:45.417 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) removed

      DF 0 15:44:45.504 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) removed

      FO 0 15:44:45.522 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) removed

      CI 0 15:44:45.577 Terminal stopped with 0

      NL 0 15:44:45.584 Terminal shutdown with 0

      QD 0 15:46:09.026 Terminal MetaTrader 5 - ActivTrades x64 build 2875 started for ActivTrades Plc

      EO 0 15:46:09.027 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i5-7400  @ 3.00GHz, 9 / 15 Gb memory, 189 / 446 Gb disk, IE 11, Admin, GMT-3

      NE 0 15:46:09.027 Terminal C:\Program Files\8

      LH 0 15:46:09.747 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) loaded succesfully

      DH 0 15:46:09.804 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) loaded succesfully

      LP 0 15:46:10.054 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) loaded succesfully

      HN 0 15:46:10.399 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVSP01 (ping: 198.60 ms, build 2715)

      FI 0 15:46:10.399 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.1.234 on 2021.04.06 20:44:06

      MI 0 15:46:10.616 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads

      EH 0 15:46:10.616 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode

      JJ 0 15:55:28.652 Terminal exit with code 0

      ED 0 15:55:28.657 Network '887294': disconnected from ActivTradesCorp-Server

      JP 0 15:55:28.791 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) removed

      JL 0 15:55:28.905 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) removed

      CI 0 15:55:28.937 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) removed

      KS 0 15:55:29.034 Terminal stopped with 0

      QJ 0 15:55:29.042 Terminal shutdown with 0

      NN 0 23:47:25.586 Terminal MetaTrader 5 - ActivTrades x64 build 2875 started for ActivTrades Plc

      LE 0 23:47:25.588 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i5-7400  @ 3.00GHz, 9 / 15 Gb memory, 188 / 446 Gb disk, IE 11, Admin, GMT-3

      DK 0 23:47:25.588 Terminal C:\Program Files\8

      PR 0 23:47:26.669 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) loaded succesfully

      GF 0 23:47:26.734 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) loaded succesfully

      RD 0 23:47:26.985 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVSP01 (ping: 198.60 ms, build 2715)

      RD 0 23:47:26.985 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.1.234 on 2021.04.07 01:07:49

      GE 0 23:47:27.035 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) loaded succesfully

      PS 0 23:47:27.226 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads

      HR 0 23:47:27.226 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode

      DK 0 23:47:29.228 Network '887294': scanning network for access points

      EM 0 23:47:37.204 Network '887294': scanning network finished

      JD 0 23:48:07.067 Scripts script close (Ger30,M1) loaded successfully

      HG 0 23:48:07.094 Scripts script close (Ger30,M1) removed

      PJ 0 23:48:11.038 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) removed

      HK 0 23:48:11.050 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) removed

      JL 0 23:48:12.012 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) removed

      IG 0 23:56:36.328 Terminal exit with code 0

      NS 0 23:56:36.334 Network '887294': disconnected from ActivTradesCorp-Server

      QJ 0 23:56:36.487 Terminal stopped with 0

      HR 0 23:56:36.496 Terminal shutdown with 0




      Hi Dominik, tks for your post.

       
      Maybe that has something to do, that the broker changed the leverage from 400 to 200
      1234
