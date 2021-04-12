Log - page 2
blue I did, It is on my Log and ping is aroung 200ms (log register this ping)
red I didn´t, It is not on my log and ping is 27 ms (print from broker has this ping)
It is safe to say: the trade order (exit from the position) was initiated MANUALLY. Nothing more can be said.
You also need to look at the log file from the "Log" tab of the terminal for 2021.04.06. We need a FULL file (not a picture, but a log file).
Add: unfortunately you did not show your IP and IP from the broker's log.
here, 2021.04.01 to 2021.04.06
here, full log of 2021.04.06
history tab
Here, broker send me (note, ping is 27.16 and indicates my ip; all my logs has around 200 ms ping)
I have ten at total.
I just checked each one log for each one terminal, there is no log at 2021.04.06 for all others terminals.
There is just one terminal that I have Log at 2021.04.06.
This log is just the one I post here on topic:
If you really from austria, and you habe a ping to the server from the broker stated in the log with 200ms, check your connection. I have to this broker beetween 25 and 32ms