blue I did, It is on my Log and ping is aroung 200ms (log register this ping)


red I didn´t, It is not on my log and ping is 27 ms (print from broker has this ping)

 
Jhennifher :


blue I did, It is on my Log and ping is aroung 200ms (log register this ping)


red I didn´t, It is not on my log and ping is 27 ms (print from broker has this ping)

It is safe to say: the trade order (exit from the position) was initiated MANUALLY. Nothing more can be said.

You also need to look at the log file from the "Log" tab of the terminal for 2021.04.06. We need a FULL file (not a picture, but a log file).


Add: unfortunately you did not show your IP and IP from the broker's log.

 

here, 2021.04.01 to 2021.04.06


Deal:
|Ticket              |Order               |Time                |Time msc            |Type                |Entry               |Magic               |Reason              |Position ID        
|137599531           |174410482           |2021.04.01 21:36:33 |1617312993782       |DEAL_TYPE_SELL      |DEAL_ENTRY_IN       |0                   |DEAL_REASON_CLIENT  |174410482          
|Volume              |Price               |Commission          |Swap                |Profit              |Symbol              |Comment                                  |External ID        
|0.50                |15150.03            |0.00                |0.00                |0.00                |Ger30               |                                         |                   
Order:
|Ticket              |Time setup          |Type                |State               |Time expiration     |Time done           |Time setup msc      |Time done msc       |Type filling       
|174410482           |2021.04.01 21:36:33 |ORDER_TYPE_SELL     |ORDER_STATE_FILLED  |1970.01.01 00:00:00 |2021.04.01 21:36:33 |1617312993781       |1617312993782       |ORDER_FILLING_IOC  
|Type time           |Magic               |Reason              |Position id         |Position by id     
|1970.01.01 00:00:00 |0                   |ORDER_REASON_CLIENT |174410482           |0                  
|Volume initial      |Volume current      |Open price          |sl                  |tp                  |Price current       |Price stoplimit    
|0.50                |0.00                |0.00                |0.00                |0.00                |15150.03            |0.00               
|Symbol              |Comment                                  |Extarnal id        
|Ger30               |                                         |                   

Deal:
|Ticket              |Order               |Time                |Time msc            |Type                |Entry               |Magic               |Reason              |Position ID        
|137599784           |174410760           |2021.04.01 21:38:16 |1617313096113       |DEAL_TYPE_BUY       |DEAL_ENTRY_OUT      |0                   |DEAL_REASON_CLIENT  |174410482          
|Volume              |Price               |Commission          |Swap                |Profit              |Symbol              |Comment                                  |External ID        
|0.50                |15148.86            |0.00                |0.00                |0.69                |Ger30               |                                         |                   
Order:
|Ticket              |Time setup          |Type                |State               |Time expiration     |Time done           |Time setup msc      |Time done msc       |Type filling       
|174410760           |2021.04.01 21:38:16 |ORDER_TYPE_BUY      |ORDER_STATE_FILLED  |1970.01.01 00:00:00 |2021.04.01 21:38:16 |1617313096113       |1617313096113       |ORDER_FILLING_IOC  
|Type time           |Magic               |Reason              |Position id         |Position by id     
|1970.01.01 00:00:00 |0                   |ORDER_REASON_CLIENT |174410482           |0                  
|Volume initial      |Volume current      |Open price          |sl                  |tp                  |Price current       |Price stoplimit    
|0.50                |0.00                |0.00                |0.00                |0.00                |15148.86            |0.00               
|Symbol              |Comment                                  |Extarnal id        
|Ger30               |                                         |                   

Deal:
|Ticket              |Order               |Time                |Time msc            |Type                |Entry               |Magic               |Reason              |Position ID        
|137608174           |174419722           |2021.04.01 21:56:22 |1617314182579       |DEAL_TYPE_SELL      |DEAL_ENTRY_IN       |0                   |DEAL_REASON_CLIENT  |174419722          
|Volume              |Price               |Commission          |Swap                |Profit              |Symbol              |Comment                                  |External ID        
|0.75                |15177.94            |0.00                |0.00                |0.00                |Ger30               |                                         |                   
Order:
|Ticket              |Time setup          |Type                |State               |Time expiration     |Time done           |Time setup msc      |Time done msc       |Type filling       
|174419722           |2021.04.01 21:56:22 |ORDER_TYPE_SELL     |ORDER_STATE_FILLED  |1970.01.01 00:00:00 |2021.04.01 21:56:22 |1617314182578       |1617314182579       |ORDER_FILLING_IOC  
|Type time           |Magic               |Reason              |Position id         |Position by id     
|1970.01.01 00:00:00 |0                   |ORDER_REASON_CLIENT |174419722           |0                  
|Volume initial      |Volume current      |Open price          |sl                  |tp                  |Price current       |Price stoplimit    
|0.75                |0.00                |0.00                |0.00                |0.00                |15177.94            |0.00               
|Symbol              |Comment                                  |Extarnal id        
|Ger30               |                                         |                   

Deal:
|Ticket              |Order               |Time                |Time msc            |Type                |Entry               |Magic               |Reason              |Position ID        
|137973137           |174909280           |2021.04.06 02:15:53 |1617675353479       |DEAL_TYPE_BUY       |DEAL_ENTRY_OUT      |0                   |DEAL_REASON_CLIENT  |174419722          
|Volume              |Price               |Commission          |Swap                |Profit              |Symbol              |Comment                                  |External ID        
|0.75                |15247.64            |0.00                |-4.78               |-61.79              |Ger30               |                                         |                   
Order:
|Ticket              |Time setup          |Type                |State               |Time expiration     |Time done           |Time setup msc      |Time done msc       |Type filling       
|174909280           |2021.04.06 02:15:53 |ORDER_TYPE_BUY      |ORDER_STATE_FILLED  |1970.01.01 00:00:00 |2021.04.06 02:15:53 |1617675353479       |1617675353479       |ORDER_FILLING_IOC  
|Type time           |Magic               |Reason              |Position id         |Position by id     
|1970.01.01 00:00:00 |0                   |ORDER_REASON_CLIENT |174419722           |0                  
|Volume initial      |Volume current      |Open price          |sl                  |tp                  |Price current       |Price stoplimit    
|0.75                |0.00                |0.00                |0.00                |0.00                |15247.64            |0.00               
|Symbol              |Comment                                  |Extarnal id        
|Ger30               |                                         |                  

 

here, full log of 2021.04.06


IR 1 00:12:36.209 Network '887294': connection to ActivTradesCorp-Server lost

JD 0 00:12:36.667 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVSP01 (ping: 198.32 ms, build 2715)
CD 0 00:12:36.667 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.6.72 on 2021.04.06 04:51:14
DG 0 00:12:36.876 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads
LF 0 00:12:36.876 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode
EP 1 00:19:41.026 Network '887294': connection to ActivTradesCorp-Server lost
HK 0 00:20:01.224 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVFR01 (ping: 215.26 ms, build 2715)
DF 0 00:20:01.224 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.6.72 on 2021.04.06 05:12:37
GE 0 00:20:01.548 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads
OD 0 00:20:01.548 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode
KQ 0 00:20:02.439 Network '887294': scanning network for access points
NG 0 00:20:11.278 Network '887294': scanning network finished
LO 0 00:20:11.278 Network '887294': auto connecting to a better access point with 90 % quality (previous: 64 %)
FQ 1 00:20:11.280 Network '887294': connection to ActivTradesCorp-Server lost
KK 0 00:20:12.051 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVSP01 (ping: 197.41 ms, build 2715)
GI 0 00:20:12.051 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.6.72 on 2021.04.06 05:20:02
MD 0 00:20:12.261 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads
EE 0 00:20:12.261 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode
PO 0 00:33:49.871 Terminal exit with code 0
DK 0 00:33:49.879 Network '887294': disconnected from ActivTradesCorp-Server
FS 0 00:33:50.013 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) removed
HK 0 00:33:50.092 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) removed
QJ 0 00:33:50.116 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) removed
LL 0 00:33:50.200 Terminal stopped with 0
MO 0 00:33:50.208 Terminal shutdown with 0
OK 0 00:52:22.927 Terminal MetaTrader 5 - ActivTrades x64 build 2875 started for ActivTrades Plc
JK 0 00:52:22.928 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i5-7400  @ 3.00GHz, 11 / 15 Gb memory, 189 / 446 Gb disk, IE 11, Admin, GMT-3
HF 0 00:52:22.928 Terminal C:\Program Files\8
JO 0 00:52:23.535 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) loaded succesfully
QE 0 00:52:23.578 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) loaded succesfully
QS 0 00:52:23.766 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) loaded succesfully
NM 0 00:52:24.250 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVSP01 (ping: 197.41 ms, build 2715)
IO 0 00:52:24.250 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.6.72 on 2021.04.06 05:20:12
JN 0 00:52:24.459 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads
RO 0 00:52:24.459 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode
JJ 0 02:58:11.236 System terminal stopped due to system shutdown
IM 0 15:44:02.454 Terminal MetaTrader 5 - ActivTrades x64 build 2875 started for ActivTrades Plc
RE 0 15:44:02.458 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i5-7400  @ 3.00GHz, 10 / 15 Gb memory, 189 / 446 Gb disk, IE 11, Admin, GMT-3
KL 0 15:44:02.458 Terminal C:\Program Files\8
FQ 0 15:44:03.613 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) loaded succesfully
FS 0 15:44:03.686 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) loaded succesfully
II 0 15:44:03.927 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) loaded succesfully
RG 0 15:44:04.312 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVSP01 (ping: 197.41 ms, build 2715)
CF 0 15:44:04.312 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.1.234 on 2021.04.06 20:15:43
MP 0 15:44:04.541 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads
EQ 0 15:44:04.541 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode
EL 0 15:44:06.013 Network '887294': scanning network for access points
PH 0 15:44:13.874 Network '887294': scanning network finished
EP 0 15:44:45.258 Terminal exit with code 0
MN 0 15:44:45.263 Network '887294': disconnected from ActivTradesCorp-Server
DN 0 15:44:45.417 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) removed
DF 0 15:44:45.504 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) removed
FO 0 15:44:45.522 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) removed
CI 0 15:44:45.577 Terminal stopped with 0
NL 0 15:44:45.584 Terminal shutdown with 0
QD 0 15:46:09.026 Terminal MetaTrader 5 - ActivTrades x64 build 2875 started for ActivTrades Plc
EO 0 15:46:09.027 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i5-7400  @ 3.00GHz, 9 / 15 Gb memory, 189 / 446 Gb disk, IE 11, Admin, GMT-3
NE 0 15:46:09.027 Terminal C:\Program Files\8
LH 0 15:46:09.747 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) loaded succesfully
DH 0 15:46:09.804 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) loaded succesfully
LP 0 15:46:10.054 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) loaded succesfully
HN 0 15:46:10.399 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVSP01 (ping: 198.60 ms, build 2715)
FI 0 15:46:10.399 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.1.234 on 2021.04.06 20:44:06
MI 0 15:46:10.616 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads
EH 0 15:46:10.616 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode
JJ 0 15:55:28.652 Terminal exit with code 0
ED 0 15:55:28.657 Network '887294': disconnected from ActivTradesCorp-Server
JP 0 15:55:28.791 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) removed
JL 0 15:55:28.905 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) removed
CI 0 15:55:28.937 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) removed
KS 0 15:55:29.034 Terminal stopped with 0
QJ 0 15:55:29.042 Terminal shutdown with 0
NN 0 23:47:25.586 Terminal MetaTrader 5 - ActivTrades x64 build 2875 started for ActivTrades Plc
LE 0 23:47:25.588 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i5-7400  @ 3.00GHz, 9 / 15 Gb memory, 188 / 446 Gb disk, IE 11, Admin, GMT-3
DK 0 23:47:25.588 Terminal C:\Program Files\8
PR 0 23:47:26.669 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) loaded succesfully
GF 0 23:47:26.734 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) loaded succesfully
RD 0 23:47:26.985 Network '887294': authorized on ActivTradesCorp-Server through ACTIVSP01 (ping: 198.60 ms, build 2715)
RD 0 23:47:26.985 Network '887294': previous successful authorization performed from 179.218.1.234 on 2021.04.07 01:07:49
GE 0 23:47:27.035 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) loaded succesfully
PS 0 23:47:27.226 Network '887294': terminal synchronized with ActivTrades Corp: 0 positions, 0 orders, 890 symbols, 0 spreads
HR 0 23:47:27.226 Network '887294': trading has been enabled - netting mode
DK 0 23:47:29.228 Network '887294': scanning network for access points
EM 0 23:47:37.204 Network '887294': scanning network finished
JD 0 23:48:07.067 Scripts script close (Ger30,M1) loaded successfully
HG 0 23:48:07.094 Scripts script close (Ger30,M1) removed
PJ 0 23:48:11.038 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Usa500,M1) removed
HK 0 23:48:11.050 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (UsaInd,M1) removed
JL 0 23:48:12.012 Indicators custom indicator Fix_scale_V2 (Ger30,M1) removed
IG 0 23:56:36.328 Terminal exit with code 0
NS 0 23:56:36.334 Network '887294': disconnected from ActivTradesCorp-Server
QJ 0 23:56:36.487 Terminal stopped with 0
HR 0 23:56:36.496 Terminal shutdown with 0
 

history tab



 

Here, broker send me (note, ping is 27.16 and indicates my ip; all my logs has around 200 ms ping)


 
I need proof this order on 201.04.06 02:15:53.479 was not me.
 
How many terminals do you have installed on your computer?
 

I have ten at total.

I just checked each one log for each one terminal, there is no log at 2021.04.06 for all others terminals.

There is just one terminal that I have Log at 2021.04.06.

This log is just the one I post here on topic:


 

Jhennifher:

I have ten at total.

I just checked each one log for each one terminal, there is no log at 2021.04.06 for all others terminals.

There is just one terminal that I have Log at 2021.04.06.

This log is just the one I post here on topic:


 

If you really from austria, and you habe a ping to the server from the broker stated in the log with 200ms, check your connection. I have to this broker beetween 25 and 32ms

1234
