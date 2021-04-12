Log
Jhennifher :
hi.
does Mt5´s Log register any order executed on my terminal?
The terminal logs ITS work.
But you can also view the TRADING HISTORY - ALL ACTIONS ON THE TRADING ACCOUNT are included in the trade history.
Open the "Trade History" tab. Turn on the "Magic number" and "Comments" columns.
Jhennifher:
this?
Yes:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.04.10 19:19
*** Turn on the "Magic number" and "Comments" columns.
Jhennifher :
here
In English, please.
We can say for sure - since there is no Magic number - the deal was made manually. More precisely, you can see if you run the script https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19019
History Deals and Orders
- www.mql5.com
The 'History Deals and Orders' script shows absolutely all properties of deals and orders from the trading history over a given time interval.
Vladimir Karputov:
nice
I had 50 Logs, all my logs has around 200 ms ping
the print broker send me ha 27 ms ping
I will run this script and make you know; tks a lot
