hi.

does Mt5´s Log register any order executed on my terminal?

 
The terminal logs ITS work.

But you can also view the TRADING HISTORY - ALL ACTIONS ON THE TRADING ACCOUNT are included in the trade history.

 
how is possible order on trade history and it is not on Log?

I didn´t executed this order.

 

Open the "Trade History" tab. Turn on the "Magic number" and "Comments" columns.

 
this?

 
Yes:

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.04.10 19:19

*** Turn on the "Magic number" and "Comments" columns.


 

here



 
In English, please.

 

sorry, here




 
We can say for sure - since there is no Magic number - the deal was made manually. More precisely, you can see if you run the script https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19019
nice


I had 50 Logs, all my logs has around 200 ms ping





the print broker send me ha 27 ms ping




I will run this script and make you know; tks a lot

