Why does MQL5 delete my posts about<Deleted>?
There is only one refund possibility which I know:
If you cancel the indicator purchase within 7 days without having activated it, you will get automatic refund.
----------------
So, you can download the other copy within available activations with not a problem at all (and there are many posts on the forum about it).
As the title says. I need to download another copy but the sellers says his account has been deleted. Therefore can MQL5 send me a refund? Many thanks.
Who told you that you can not use the other available activation on the purchase of already deleted product?
This person is lying.
It is not public (posting on the forum is useless) but usual situation. I mean: it is not extraordinary event for which you need to open a post on the forum.
And buyers can not have any problems.
Because if the product is removed from the Market, and you bought it before, then it is still available in your Metatrader, ready for installation within available activations.
And all the sellers know about it.
I would like refund after this EA was deleted? If not do I need to go to the claims court?
Enough of you and your group's spamming of the forum.
If you make one more post referring to a seller or a product, your post will be deleted and you will get a permanent ban.
If you want to complain, write to the Service desk. This is a users' forum, it is not Metaquotes. There is nothing that we forum users can do about your issue.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
I think you still can install from market>purchase in MT5.
but recently I know 2 developers have been deleted from here, so among my friends who has purchased the EA left with no new update/fix from the developer.
A few posts have been deleted that I have decided to address......................
Your a funny man Keith...
As I said in my earlier post
If you want to complain, write to the Service desk. This is a users' forum, it is not Metaquotes. There is nothing that we forum users can do about your issue.
Yes, it is extremely annoying that the Service desk will direct people to ask in the forum.
For your information, they did that without asking any of us if that was Ok with us. They just did it so that they could avoid actually dealing with customer complaints.
You may occasionally see someone from Admin post in the forum, but that is very rare.
I don't believe that I have been rude in my posts. However it is extremely annoying having to deal with the spam/repetitive posts about this issue as we have no idea why the person was banned and his products removed. I can only guess that he broke some rules.
Keith,
Do you think this is the way you give customer support? To scare people with a permanent ban?
It s very easy to talk this way in front off a screen. If you love customer care dont talk this way to people.
See my above response.
The forum is nothing to do with customer support.
Customer care does not interest me. I am not a representative of Metaquotes, I am a volunteer forum moderator.
My only interest is to try to keep the forum free of spam etc.
A few posts have been deleted that I have decided to address......................
As I said in my earlier post
Yes, it is extremely annoying that the Service desk will direct people to ask in the forum.
For your information, they did that without asking any of us if that was Ok with us. They just did it so that they could avoid actually dealing with customer complaints.
You may occasionally see someone from Admin post in the forum, but that is very rare.
I don't believe that I have been rude in my posts. However it is extremely annoying having to deal with the spam/repetitive posts about this issue as we have no idea why the person was banned and his products removed. I can only guess that he broke some rules.
See my above response.
The forum is nothing to do with customer support.
Customer care does not interest me. I am not a representative of Metaquotes, I am a volunteer forum moderator.
My only interest is to try to keep the forum free of spam etc.
I think you still can install from market>purchase in MT5.
but recently I know 2 developers have been deleted from here, so among my friends who has purchased the EA left with no new update/fix from the developer.
Some sellers are deleted/banned from time to time by the service desk for breaking the rules.
It is usual process which every seller knows.
Example:
I bought one tool in 2013, but the seller was removed the later on, and I still can use this EA having some activations:
----------------
We on the forum do not know why those sellers were removed (it happens from time to time).
But what I do not agree is the following: I do not agree with multiply aggression which the friends of those sellers were speading to all of us during the whole day yesterday. They were attacking whole the community on the forum instead of simple write to the service desk to ask.
I will do my best to protect the mql5 forum community from such aggressive users.
----------------
One user was banned.
For information.
...
Seems, they (friends of former seller) are organizing this spam from telegram channel - I was reading one of deleted post on the forum about it (the posts are hidden, and not deleted physically from the forum, admins can read those posts).
So, it was organized attack.
And they know what they are doing.
Because the sellers are removing from the market in very regular basis from time to time for at least 8 years.
And we on the forum have nothing to do with it.
But instead of simple ask the service desk so those "friends" prefer to attack whole the forum users for the whole day since morning till the evening!
-----------------
I start to ban them .. because what to do? nothing we can do except to ban those attackers for 1 day till Monday evening for example.
You will have to go to international court since you don't reside in the same country. Are you really going to spend millions over whatever? No lawyer will take it for free.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use