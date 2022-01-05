How do I install an MT5 EA that has been removed from the market?

I can not see a purchased tab on MT5, please help.
 

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
Where is the  (Market \ Purchased section) in the tab?

I remember it used to be there until upates.

Check on the left, in the Navigator window.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Check on the left, in the Navigator window.



Brilliant, thanks!

