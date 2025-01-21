How is Agent PR Calculated? - page 2
Exactly, I will keep asking again and again till the cows come home why H-Series processers that are modern and mega expensive yet score so much less PR than others like 7 year old U-Processors.
Furthermore, I'd like to see a detailed post about which processors work best for the MQL5 strategy tester, why, and what the difference means to the cloud computing.
What is preferred for the best MQL5 strategy tester PR ratings? Unified (U-series), performance (P-series), High performance (H-Series) or even Gaming (G-series)
Any official help besides two-bit passing comments that won't help would be greatly appreciated,
Thanks in Advance, hopefully.
Considering the research online, H-Processors easily outperform U and G series processors, yet astonishingly score dismally in the MQL5 Strategy tester for PR
Intel Processor U Vs G Vs H (Detailed Response) - TechReviewTeam
Do MQL5 staffers or experts have a justified reason or is their only answer silence?
Hi Alfred! I already took a long journey to examine, how hardware affects PR ratings by testing many platforms. My conclusion is:
- You need a high single thread count, see cpubenchmark.net to find a list of cpus with high single thread count
- High Clock rates usually mean higher single thread counts
- Many cores within a single cpu help to get more simultaneous threads, but usually the cpus with high count of cores are running at low clock rates
- CPUs with high clock rate AND a high number of cores (e.g. server cpus / Intel gold) are usually too expensive and consuming to much electric energy
- You need to adjust your RAM to the number of cores. Minimum I could find out for good results is 4 GB RAM per Core, e.g. 32 GB RAM in a 6 to 8 - core environment
- I also tested 8 to 10 GB RAM per Core (64 GB in a 6-Core environment) which didn't lead to a higher PR rate
- Internet speed seems not to affect pr rating
- Higher clock rates within RAM seems not to affect pr rating (just my 50cent! I didn't stress tests out concerning ram speed!)
Of course it would be highly interesting to get an official guideline/feedback from the developers, but as long as they don't provide deeper insight into the system requirements, we keep on testing. Next test these days is running on an intel i9-14900KS to get an insight about power/efficiency-cores.
Update: For anyone else who has low RP or inactive agents. I had the same issue with the 12th gen cpu PC and I was able to get them all working by using a free program called Process Lasso. I set the CPU affinity for all the agents to 0-15 (no e-cores) and my PR has been steadily rising for the last few months. This is complete change from those agents not working at all and dropping all the way down to 65 PR. If anyone has low PR or inactive but connected agents, and also have a hybrid CPU (12th, 13th, 14th gen) then try Process Lasso out.
I wouldnt recommend disabling your efficiency cores as this will drag down the pr on the performance ones.
And what is your question?