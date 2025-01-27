Differences in Strategy Tester Passed Tasks Across Processors
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Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
A back-test speed is not only about CPU. It also uses RAM and a whole lot of hard-drive access (which is usually the bottle-neck). The efficiency of the code also has an impact.
I don't think there are any issues with the RAM or HDD. I'm not sure about the code :)
DanSqa:
Hi all,
I have a question regarding the following issue:
The second-generation i5 CPU delivers roughly three times the performance of a Xeon, yet their Single Thread Ratings (Xeon is 1117 vs. 1492 for the i5) don’t indicate such a large gap.
What could be causing this significant performance difference? Is it possible that the Strategy Tester is not optimized for server processors?
Thanks,
Daniil.
could just be the version difference (4709 vs 4755)
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Hi all,
I have a question regarding the following issue:
The second-generation i5 CPU delivers roughly three times the performance of a Xeon, yet their Single Thread Ratings (Xeon is 1117 vs. 1492 for the i5) don’t indicate such a large gap.
What could be causing this significant performance difference? Is it possible that the Strategy Tester is not optimized for server processors?
Thanks,
Daniil.