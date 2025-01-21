How is Agent PR Calculated? - page 3
Clock rate, thread count, RAM capacity, and disk throughput are the primary drivers. Of course, this presumes one has a viable internet connection.
A critical factor, however, is the disposition of the machine(s) you are offering to the cloud. For instance, if you have a potent PC, like a 9950X, i9-13900K, but are running 32GB RAM on Win11 Home, have productivity applications installed, and having your kids using it all the time, your PR ranking will suffer. That's because the PR calculation is likely to occur at moments where other processes are demanding attention from the CPU and taking some of the I/O bandwidth.
In order to obtain the highest PR, you'll have to dedicate the machine to one job, only: the strategy tester. My lifelong hobby and career is computers, so I have taken great pains to customize my Windows installations to achieve that outcome. In other words, I have trimmed as much fat as possible from the OS, so that my CPU, RAM, and storage have fewer "distractions" to deal with. The fewer the burdens imposed on your components, the higher your PR score is going to be.
I realize that this is not practical for everyone. In lieu of the customization, one can do things such as:
Enable Highest Performance or Ultimate Performance power plan**
Eliminate all unnecessary software
Disable parasitic AV
Use the fastest NVMe storage that your system can handle
Install as much RAM as possible. 64-96GB may be the limit for lots of consumer setups. There are challenges with 128-192GB DDR5 on many of these platforms, but likely not a factor for anyone offering Threadrippers.
Here is my lineup, if you will:
As you might be able to guess, the last three systems with the lowest PR, also happen to be daily use machines. One laptop, one home theater PC, and one desktop that just is just a royal pain and is finicky about RAM. The screen capture above is from today, but sometimes the ratings have exceeded 300. I think the PR on my 9950X is anomalous, but this could be a reflection of the fact I could not get the RAM to operate faster than 3600MT/s.
** If you have dedicated your systems to MQL cloud tasks and have unburdened your OS, you may not want your system operating at full speed when there are no jobs available. With more machines, the cost of idle time will add up, especially so with a high performance power plan. To counter this, I use a program called: Bitsum Park Control. It allows one to aggressively idle the system during lean times, but quickly switch to full power at times of need.
Disable parasitic AV
Are you able to completely disable Windows Defender on Windows 10 ?
Yes, but it's easier to accomplish that with a clean install and preventing it from working in the first place.
Look into WiNNTSetup:
https://msfn.org/board/topic/149612-winntsetup-v541/
On a running (aka online) system, there may be some steps to take:
https://fdossena.com/?p=w10debotnet/index_1903.frag
NTLite would be more thorough as a tool for removing elements from an active install. Not sure if the free version would do enable one to remove Defender after the fact.
https://www.ntlite.com/
Are you able to completely disable Windows Defender on Windows 10 ?
https://www.sordum.org/9480/defender-control-v2-1/