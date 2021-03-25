MQL VPS for MT5

Hi, I have MT5 with a demo account. Currently, I'm using the demo account to test some EA; I subscribed for the MQL VPS service to get an actual test for the EA.


I have 2 points and need expert help and advice after migrating everything with the VPS. Do I need to keep the auto trading on or off? The second question is, it is now safe to turn off my MT5 on the laptop and monitor it through the mobile phone, and the EA will keep running?

 

Autotrading is ON in your home Metatrader during the migrating/synchronization.
And autotrading will be OFF on your home Metatrader after synchronization.

Because MQL5 VPS is Metatrader (your "second Metatrader in cloud"), and autotrading is always ON in this VPS.

Thank you very much for your quick response; now I can turn off the laptop software and only review it through mobile?
 
Check sucessful synchronization first (look at VPS journal).
read post for details.
I stopped everything and run the migrate again, could you please review the attached screen and confirm if that is ok.


 

Is it Metatrader journal or MQL5 VPS journal?
It is necessary to check the sucessful synchronization on MQL5 VPS journal, example (similar to this one):

And autotrading should be off in your home Metatrader or EA should be deattached from the chart after synchronization in your home Metatrader (otherwise EA will double trades).

 
Its MQL5 VPS Journal





this is the current situation now, so everything is okay and I can close the software at the laptop ?

 
Yes, as far as I see - 4 EAs attached to the 4 chart s and sucessfully migrated to VPS.
Yes, you can close.

But, anyway, it may be necessary to monitor the situation from time to time for example.

I noticed something, the EA not open or close any trade until i enable the auto trading option.
is their is any explanation 
for that do i need to keep it always on?
Im Using FXDD-MT5
I currently trade using MT5 and would like to know if I should keep the auto trading on or off with VPS for higher profits ?
 
Ramy Al:
I noticed something, the EA not open or close any trade until i enable the auto trading option.
is their is any explanation 
for that do i need to keep it always on?
Im Using FXDD-MT5

Autotrading is always ON in VPS.
And VPS is not your home Metatrader (we/you can not disable or enable autotrading on VPS because VPS is not connected with your home Metatrader at all; it is connected during the synchronization only).

Of course, you should enable autotrading on your home Metatrader during synchronization.
But after that - autotrading will be automatically disabled on your home Metatrader because everything is synchronized with VPS.

