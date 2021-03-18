hello everyone trying to subscribe to a signal provider on mql5 and it giving subscription failed
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.03 11:28
I found the following (from previous replies of admins):
- Signal based on the real account available only for paid subscription. Demo signals always free.
- Demo account can subscribe to "demo" signals and to "real" signals, and real account to "real" signals.
----------------
As I understand - you want to use your demo account to subscribe (to pay for subscription) to "real" signal.
If yes so I do not know about this possibilities (because you are paying anyway ..).
It means that if we are using real account for subscription so we can subscribe to real signals only (for money).
We can not subscribe for free by using real trading account.
Besides, if trading account is for MT4 so we can subscribe to MT4 signal only.
And if our trading account is on MT5 so it is for MT5 signal subscription only.
thanks for the reply , but i want to pay for subscription to connect my real account to mql5 account to the signal provider can open trade and show on my trading platform mt4 , but its seem the when i click subscribe its giving me error or subsription failed i contacted mql5 and mt4 both of them didnt know what is the problem
does anyone using mql5 signals on his o her mt4 ? or i have to use mt5 t connect to mql5
thanks
subscription failed on mt4 does anyone know how to subscribed to a signal provider on mql5 using mt4
thanks guys
Look at my previous posts about possible errors and what to check and how to fix.
Because no one knows your Windows version, Metatrader build/version, Internet Explorer version and any other technical details incl logs. You know it only.
And that is why - you can check it only.
