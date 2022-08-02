Vps not working

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hi sir,

i have purchased vps on 14-07-2022, but after migration, i am facing this error in expert option of tools

automated trading is disabled due to EA being synchronized with virtual hosting

and auto trading stops after this error.

Please help me that how can i solve this.

Files:
VPS_error.jpeg  147 kb
 

Your auto trading has stopped locally in your computer, because it has been migrated to MQL5 VPS.

This is normal and it is the reason you are using MQL5 VPS in the first place, to stop trading in your PC and do so in the cloud.

From this point onwards you should only check the MQL5 VPS (right click in the Navigator window) >> Journals to make sure that everything runs smoothly and that you've got a message like:



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