Vps not working
Your auto trading has stopped locally in your computer, because it has been migrated to MQL5 VPS.
This is normal and it is the reason you are using MQL5 VPS in the first place, to stop trading in your PC and do so in the cloud.
From this point onwards you should only check the MQL5 VPS (right click in the Navigator window) >> Journals to make sure that everything runs smoothly and that you've got a message like:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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hi sir,
i have purchased vps on 14-07-2022, but after migration, i am facing this error in expert option of tools
automated trading is disabled due to EA being synchronized with virtual hosting
and auto trading stops after this error.
Please help me that how can i solve this.