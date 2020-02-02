problem in robot - page 2
hi
I paid the subscription fee to you guys but the robort does not trade for me and there are no changes in my account how do i install the robort after paying you guys
Make sure you've completed all the steps described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 except the last (synchronization) part which is slightly different for MT5.
In MT5 after you've completed the signal setup, tick the Migrate signal: account, signal and settings, option (1) in the VPS tab, down in the toolbox window and then click the green Migrate button (2).
After your migration, right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journals and check for the following message: