I paid the subscription fee to you guys but the robort does not trade for me and there are no changes in my account how do i install the robort after paying you guys
Check in Virtual Platform Logs to see (to read) about what was synchronize and about why your robot is not trading.
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5 Help
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5 Help
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the trading platform. The context menu of the server in the Navigator window allows you to: Details # Details CPU, RAM and Hard Disk # Virtual Platform Logs # In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired...
 
Make sure you've completed all the steps described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 except the last (synchronization) part which is slightly different for MT5.

In MT5 after you've completed the signal setup, tick the Migrate signal: account, signal and settings, option (1) in the VPS tab, down in the toolbox window and then click the green Migrate button (2).



After your migration, right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journals and check for the following message:



