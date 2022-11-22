Automated trading is disabled - page 2
Hi Sergey,
i did as mentioned in the link you shared (problem in robot) and still not working, see journal below, in particular the highlighted line, i cant understand why it is not enabled?...
What are you synchronizing?
EA attached to the chart, or signal?
If signal so you should enable subscription in the settings in your home MT5, and after that - synchronize.
Make sure that your signal subscription is on the same trading account with your MQL5 VPS subscription.
i am attaching EA to chart
So,
----------------
On your local computer before/during migration:
----------------
After migration: autotrading should be OFF on your local computer.
This is after migration:
And check check VPS journal after migration (sucessful or not).
Hi Sergey,
still no joy, i have done everything you have said above and it is still failing to take trade after EA has been added and i migrate as instructed, this is very frustrating as i have not had this issue before and i think it started with my new 3 month subscription but i cant be sure!! my friend using the same EA and indicator is having no issues at all?
You posted some logs, and I see the sucessful synchronization in your log:
----------------
MQL5 VPS is the Metatrader ("Metatrader in cloud").
So, it may be the following reason:
Or you may be doing something wrong (because no one can see and can check about what you have done and which way you were doing this checking and so on).
Yes, MQL5 VPS is Metatrader (in cloud), and this Metatrader in cloud may have different time of the price (it may be located in different timezone)
You can try to move your subscription to an other MQL5 VPS server to see what was happened -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
You can move your signal subscription, but only once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
But I can repeat: no one can see and no one can check about what you have done and what you weree doing concerning synchronization so you should check everything by yourself in this case.
Because - sucessful synchronization/migration is not connected with "it is still failing to take trade" in many times. The migration may be sucessful but EA will not work for some error in coding or because Metatrader was updated for new builds, or because EA is trying to use dll, or because EA is trying to load some file from your comnputer, or for any other reason.
----------------
I described all possible reasons in theoretical points of view .. but I can not help in practical way because I do not have MQL5 VPS now, and because I have no any technical information about your computer, your MT5 buiuld, your Internet Explorer version installed, and about what you did by screenshots and by the logs.
So, you can re-read all the posts here on the thread to find the reason by yourself.
Or you can move your MQL5 subscription from one server to an other one using this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Hi,
i have this message "automated trading is disabled due to EA being synchronized with virtual hosting"
how do i fix this? i have changed my virtual server and also uninstalled mt5 and reinstalled it just in case it was that but still not working?
By the way - this is correct message (autotrading should be disabled on home Metatrader after sucessful synchronization with MQL5 VPS).
Hi,
Could you please help me understand why the server doesn't allow the auto trade of the robot? What is it that i have not set up correctly?
Thank you
2021.10.01 00:59:43.500 Trades '8821....': failed sell limit 0.03 EURUSD at 1.15835 sl: 1.16685 tp: 1.15768 [AutoTrading disabled by server]
Check whether automated trading is disabled by your broker in your trading account.
Hello,
I have placed EURUSD buy order. But i can't place Target profit (Modify order). Could you help me
Please show screenshots and explain in more detail. We cannot help you if you don't provide enough information.