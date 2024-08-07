Slow execution with MQL5 VPS

Hi,

I started using the MQL5 VPS and it works but very slowly. My first few trades were executed with 25-35 seconds delay. On my PC it works within a second and have also used on a different VPS that worked very fast. Any suggestions would be appreciated.


EH 0 08:57:02.167 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2996 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.

RN 0 08:57:02.168 Terminal Windows Server 2019 build 17763 on Hyper-V, AMD EPYC 7542 32-Core, 104 / 117 Gb memory, 71 / 127 Gb disk, IE 0, RDP, Admin, GMT+1

KE 0 08:57:02.168 Terminal C:\Hosting\instances\0253154EB36016BFF1D43CD9787AB7C7

IQ 0 08:57:02.168 Terminal launched with C:\Hosting\instances\0253154EB36016BFF1D43CD9787AB7C7\start.ini

MI 0 08:57:02.217 Experts expert Easy Strategy Builder 5 (DE30,M30) loaded successfully

QE 0 08:57:02.283 Experts expert Easy Strategy Builder 5 (IT40,M30) loaded successfully

LM 0 08:57:03.018 Network '5334573': authorized on ICMarketsEU-MT5 through Access Point 12

DR 0 08:57:03.185 Network '5334573': terminal synchronized with IC Markets (EU) Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 1770 symbols, 0 spreads

GO 0 08:57:03.185 Network '5334573': trading has been enabled - hedging mode

LI 0 08:57:03.198 Indicators custom indicator Blahtech Market Profile MT5 (IT40,M30) loaded succesfully

KJ 0 08:57:03.206 Indicators custom indicator Blahtech Market Profile MT5 (DE30,M30) loaded succesfully

RP 0 08:57:03.206 Terminal '5334573': 2 charts, 2 EAs, 2 custom indicators, signal disabled

MO 0 08:57:04.206 Network '5334573': scanning network for access points

NI 0 08:57:06.229 Terminal RAM: 4263 Mb reserved, 319 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 2 threads, symbols 0.19% in 2 threads, workers 0.00% in 18 threads

KD 0 08:57:22.636 Network '5334573': ping to current access point Access Server - FRAN is 160.12 ms [next point Access Server - NY.02 is 9.08 ms]

CQ 0 08:57:22.637 Network '5334573': scanning network finished

JI 0 08:57:22.637 Network '5334573': auto connecting to a better access point with 99 % quality (previous: 84 %)

HN 1 08:57:22.637 Network '5334573': connection to ICMarketsEU-MT5 lost

ED 0 08:57:23.162 Network '5334573': authorized on ICMarketsEU-MT5 through Access Server - NY.02 (ping: 9.08 ms, build 2755)

CD 0 08:57:23.179 Network '5334573': terminal synchronized with IC Markets (EU) Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 1770 symbols, 0 spreads

HM 0 08:57:23.179 Network '5334573': trading has been enabled - hedging mode

RG 0 08:57:23.183 Terminal '5334573': 2 charts, 2 EAs, 2 custom indicators, signal disabled

GL 0 08:57:25.300 Terminal '5334573': 2 charts, 2 EAs, 2 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Access Server - NY.02 is 9.08 ms

PL 0 08:57:26.336 Terminal RAM: 4264 Mb reserved, 287 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 2 threads, symbols 0.00% in 2 threads, workers 0.00% in 18 threads

QF 0 08:57:43.251 Network '5334573': ping to current access point Access Server - NY.02 is 9.21 ms [next point Access Server - VIR is 12.88 ms]

PF 0 09:25:25.661 Trades '5334573': market sell 0.4 IT40 sl: 24260.41

LL 0 09:25:25.684 Trades '5334573': accepted market sell 0.4 IT40 sl: 24260.41

QG 0 09:25:25.684 Trades '5334573': market sell 0.4 IT40 sl: 24260.41 placed for execution

ED 0 09:25:25.995 Trades '5334573': order #164132561 sell 0.4 / 0.4 IT40 at market done in 333.867 ms

JI 0 09:25:25.997 Trades '5334573': deal #132294372 sell 0.4 IT40 at 24196.80 done (based on order #164132561)

EL 0 09:25:36.161 Trades '5334573': market sell 1.3 DE30 sl: 15313.45

IG 0 09:25:36.173 Trades '5334573': accepted market sell 1.3 DE30 sl: 15313.45

IH 0 09:25:36.174 Trades '5334573': market sell 1.3 DE30 sl: 15313.45 placed for execution

IL 0 09:25:36.523 Trades '5334573': deal #132294414 sell 1.3 DE30 at 15292.70 done (based on order #164132628)

FL 0 09:25:36.523 Trades '5334573': order #164132628 sell 1.3 / 1.3 DE30 at market done in 362.521 ms

 
I do not think it is related to MQL5 VPS (because "NY.02 is 9.08 ms").

Besides, your screenshot is the log from Metatrader journal?
Metatrader journal has nothing to do with your EA trading in case you are using MQL5 VPS (MQL5 VPS is having the journal as well where everything should be written).
 
That was the VPS journal.

VPS_Journal.png  383 kb
 
I do not see any " 25-35 seconds delay".
Just 12 ms, 9 ms, 395 ms (395 ms is not bad too, and it is maily related to the broker's server and not related to VPS).

ms = milliseconds





My opinion: everything is fine
 
Ok, but my signals come in on 5m bar close. So in this case there was a 36 second delay as trade triggered  09:25:36.523 instead of  09:25:00. Seems the signals get delayed when on the VPS but then executes ok. 


09:25:36.523 Trades '5334573': order #164132628 sell 1.3 / 1.3 DE30 at market done in 362.521 ms

 
On my PC the signals came in at:

2021.07.20 09:25:02.061 Easy Strategy Builder 5 (DE30,M30) Error number is 4752 and also check result number is 10027 that means AutoTrading disabled by client

2021.07.20 09:25:02.108 Easy Strategy Builder 5 (IT40,M30) Error number is 4752 and also check result number is 10027 that means AutoTrading disabled by client

In the VPS though they came through 23-34 seconds later:

2021.07.20 09:25:25.995 Trades '5334573': order #164132561 sell 0.4   0.4 IT40 at market done in 333.867 ms

2021.07.20 09:25:36.523 Trades '5334573': order #164132628 sell 1.3   1.3 DE30 at market done in 362.521 ms






 
It is not related to MQL5 VPS.
Because MQL5 VPS is executing the trades in almost in the same time when the broker's server is executing them.
It may be related to the different time on MQL5 VPS (because MQL5 VPS = "Metatrader in cloud") or something related to the broker's server.

MQL5 VPS can not provide any delay for anything.
 
Yeah I noticed the same thing too on my MQL5 VPS. Don't think its that big of a deal though.
 
Yes, it takes some time to open orders. I have had the same problem, my EA works great but when sending order it takes few seconds which can change the place of order.
 
as you can see it lost its connection with the broker at 00:00 hrs and not even once likewise the other day

problem with vps connections.as you can see it looses its connection with the broker every time
 

