Slow execution with MQL5 VPS
Metatrader journal has nothing to do with your EA trading in case you are using MQL5 VPS (MQL5 VPS is having the journal as well where everything should be written).
I do not think it is related to MQL5 VPS (because "NY.02 is 9.08 ms").
That was the VPS journal.
Just 12 ms, 9 ms, 395 ms (395 ms is not bad too, and it is maily related to the broker's server and not related to VPS).
ms = milliseconds
My opinion: everything is fine
I do not see any " 25-35 seconds delay".
Ok, but my signals come in on 5m bar close. So in this case there was a 36 second delay as trade triggered 09:25:36.523 instead of 09:25:00. Seems the signals get delayed when on the VPS but then executes ok.
09:25:36.523 Trades '5334573': order #164132628 sell 1.3 / 1.3 DE30 at market done in 362.521 ms
On my PC the signals came in at:
2021.07.20 09:25:02.061 Easy Strategy Builder 5 (DE30,M30) Error number is 4752 and also check result number is 10027 that means AutoTrading disabled by client
2021.07.20 09:25:02.108 Easy Strategy Builder 5 (IT40,M30) Error number is 4752 and also check result number is 10027 that means AutoTrading disabled by client
In the VPS though they came through 23-34 seconds later:
2021.07.20 09:25:25.995 Trades '5334573': order #164132561 sell 0.4 0.4 IT40 at market done in 333.867 ms
2021.07.20 09:25:36.523 Trades '5334573': order #164132628 sell 1.3 1.3 DE30 at market done in 362.521 ms
Because MQL5 VPS is executing the trades in almost in the same time when the broker's server is executing them.
It may be related to the different time on MQL5 VPS (because MQL5 VPS = "Metatrader in cloud") or something related to the broker's server.
MQL5 VPS can not provide any delay for anything.
It is not related to MQL5 VPS.
as you can see it lost its connection with the broker at 00:00 hrs and not even once likewise the other day
Hi,
I started using the MQL5 VPS and it works but very slowly. My first few trades were executed with 25-35 seconds delay. On my PC it works within a second and have also used on a different VPS that worked very fast. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
EH 0 08:57:02.167 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2996 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
RN 0 08:57:02.168 Terminal Windows Server 2019 build 17763 on Hyper-V, AMD EPYC 7542 32-Core, 104 / 117 Gb memory, 71 / 127 Gb disk, IE 0, RDP, Admin, GMT+1
KE 0 08:57:02.168 Terminal C:\Hosting\instances\0253154EB36016BFF1D43CD9787AB7C7
IQ 0 08:57:02.168 Terminal launched with C:\Hosting\instances\0253154EB36016BFF1D43CD9787AB7C7\start.ini
MI 0 08:57:02.217 Experts expert Easy Strategy Builder 5 (DE30,M30) loaded successfully
QE 0 08:57:02.283 Experts expert Easy Strategy Builder 5 (IT40,M30) loaded successfully
LM 0 08:57:03.018 Network '5334573': authorized on ICMarketsEU-MT5 through Access Point 12
DR 0 08:57:03.185 Network '5334573': terminal synchronized with IC Markets (EU) Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 1770 symbols, 0 spreads
GO 0 08:57:03.185 Network '5334573': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
LI 0 08:57:03.198 Indicators custom indicator Blahtech Market Profile MT5 (IT40,M30) loaded succesfully
KJ 0 08:57:03.206 Indicators custom indicator Blahtech Market Profile MT5 (DE30,M30) loaded succesfully
RP 0 08:57:03.206 Terminal '5334573': 2 charts, 2 EAs, 2 custom indicators, signal disabled
MO 0 08:57:04.206 Network '5334573': scanning network for access points
NI 0 08:57:06.229 Terminal RAM: 4263 Mb reserved, 319 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 2 threads, symbols 0.19% in 2 threads, workers 0.00% in 18 threads
KD 0 08:57:22.636 Network '5334573': ping to current access point Access Server - FRAN is 160.12 ms [next point Access Server - NY.02 is 9.08 ms]
CQ 0 08:57:22.637 Network '5334573': scanning network finished
JI 0 08:57:22.637 Network '5334573': auto connecting to a better access point with 99 % quality (previous: 84 %)
HN 1 08:57:22.637 Network '5334573': connection to ICMarketsEU-MT5 lost
ED 0 08:57:23.162 Network '5334573': authorized on ICMarketsEU-MT5 through Access Server - NY.02 (ping: 9.08 ms, build 2755)
CD 0 08:57:23.179 Network '5334573': terminal synchronized with IC Markets (EU) Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 1770 symbols, 0 spreads
HM 0 08:57:23.179 Network '5334573': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
RG 0 08:57:23.183 Terminal '5334573': 2 charts, 2 EAs, 2 custom indicators, signal disabled
GL 0 08:57:25.300 Terminal '5334573': 2 charts, 2 EAs, 2 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Access Server - NY.02 is 9.08 ms
PL 0 08:57:26.336 Terminal RAM: 4264 Mb reserved, 287 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 2 threads, symbols 0.00% in 2 threads, workers 0.00% in 18 threads
QF 0 08:57:43.251 Network '5334573': ping to current access point Access Server - NY.02 is 9.21 ms [next point Access Server - VIR is 12.88 ms]
PF 0 09:25:25.661 Trades '5334573': market sell 0.4 IT40 sl: 24260.41
LL 0 09:25:25.684 Trades '5334573': accepted market sell 0.4 IT40 sl: 24260.41
QG 0 09:25:25.684 Trades '5334573': market sell 0.4 IT40 sl: 24260.41 placed for execution
ED 0 09:25:25.995 Trades '5334573': order #164132561 sell 0.4 / 0.4 IT40 at market done in 333.867 ms
JI 0 09:25:25.997 Trades '5334573': deal #132294372 sell 0.4 IT40 at 24196.80 done (based on order #164132561)
EL 0 09:25:36.161 Trades '5334573': market sell 1.3 DE30 sl: 15313.45
IG 0 09:25:36.173 Trades '5334573': accepted market sell 1.3 DE30 sl: 15313.45
IH 0 09:25:36.174 Trades '5334573': market sell 1.3 DE30 sl: 15313.45 placed for execution
IL 0 09:25:36.523 Trades '5334573': deal #132294414 sell 1.3 DE30 at 15292.70 done (based on order #164132628)
FL 0 09:25:36.523 Trades '5334573': order #164132628 sell 1.3 / 1.3 DE30 at market done in 362.521 ms