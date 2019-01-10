Report a Bug in the latest version.
This happens when you right click on the chart window and press Refresh. I have noticed it now. Please somebody let me know whether they have the same problem or not.
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The Latest version of the Metatrader 5 loses the candles suddenly. I guess there is issue with the Symbol. Even I have faced the same issue with custom symbol. But this time it is also with the in-build symbols.
Have a look at the image:
You see that the candles started from the very beginning.
When I close the Metatrader 5 and restart, everything works fine. But after sometime it happens again. It happened with me 5 to 6 times till now.
Please take a note of this.
EDITED:
I got this log after I refresh the graph:
Network '11400121': connection to MetaQuotes-Demo lost
'11400121': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo through Access Point EU 2 (ping: 147.57 ms)
Network '11400121': previous successful authorization performed from 103.194.147.65 on 2019.01.08 14:33:58
Network '11400121': terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Network '11400121': trading has been enabled - hedging mode