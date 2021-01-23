iMACD returning 0 on every on main & signal line

For some reasons, iMACD is returning 0 on GBPUSD, it's working on other pairs. Any idea why? 

double array1[];
   double array2[];

   int indicator = iMACD(_Symbol, MACD_timeframe, MACD_fast_ema_period, MACD_slow_ema_period, MACD_signal_period, MACD_applied_price);

   ArraySetAsSeries(array1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(array2, true);
   CopyBuffer(indicator, 0, 0, MACD_bar_entry+2, array1);
   CopyBuffer(indicator, 1, 0, MACD_bar_entry+2, array2);

   double mainLineValue = NormalizeDouble(array1[MACD_bar_entry], 2);
   double mainLineValueOld = NormalizeDouble(array1[MACD_bar_entry+1], 2);

   double signalLineValue = NormalizeDouble(array2[MACD_bar_entry], 2);
   double signalLineValueOld = NormalizeDouble(array2[MACD_bar_entry+1], 2);

   string str = "\nsignal " + DoubleToString(signalLineValue, _Digits) + " " +
                "\nsignalOld " + DoubleToString(signalLineValueOld, _Digits) + " " +
                "\nMACD buy value" +  DoubleToString(MACD_buy_value, _Digits) + 
                "\nMACD sell value" +  DoubleToString(MACD_buy_value, _Digits);
   Print(str);



Thanks,

Myx

 

Your code doesn't compile.

Remember: the indicator handle must be received in OnInit, that is, this is done once, not at every tick.

Correct your mistake. After that I will show the following error.

 

I'm not sure if this is helpful but I have this error check.

I only use the last saved value in there e.g. MaBuffer[0]

      double MA = iMA(_Symbol,_Period,12,4,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
      if (CopyBuffer(MA,0,0,1,MABuffer) < 0){Print("CopyBuffer error =",GetLastError());}
      ArraySetAsSeries(MABuffer, false);

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Your code doesn't compile.

Remember: the indicator handle must be received in OnInit, that is, this is done once, not at every tick.

Correct your mistake. After that I will show the following error.

Sorry about that.

int macd;
int OnInit()
{
   int indicator = iMACD(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason){}

void OnTick()
{
   double array1[];
   double array2[];

   int MACD_bar_entry = 1;
  
   ArraySetAsSeries(array1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(array2, true);
   CopyBuffer(macd, 0, 0, MACD_bar_entry+2, array1);
   CopyBuffer(macd, 1, 0, MACD_bar_entry+2, array2);

   double mainLineValue = NormalizeDouble(array1[MACD_bar_entry], 2);
   double mainLineValueOld = NormalizeDouble(array1[MACD_bar_entry+1], 2);

   double signalLineValue = NormalizeDouble(array2[MACD_bar_entry], 2);
   double signalLineValueOld = NormalizeDouble(array2[MACD_bar_entry+1], 2);


   string str = "\nsignal 1" + DoubleToString(signalLineValue) + " " +
                "\nsignal 2 " + DoubleToString(signalLineValueOld) + " " +
                "\nmain line 1" + DoubleToString(mainLineValue) + " " +
                "\nmain line 2 " + DoubleToString(mainLineValueOld) + " " ;
   Print(str);
}


It should be something like that?

 
little.trader :

I'm not sure if this is helpful but I have this error check.

I only use the last saved value in there e.g. MaBuffer[0]

      double MA = iMA(_Symbol,_Period,12,4,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
      if (CopyBuffer(MA,0,0,1,MABuffer) < 0){Print("CopyBuffer error =",GetLastError());}
      ArraySetAsSeries(MABuffer, false);

You are confusing. You are on the MQL5 forum and write in the main section - MQL5 is discussed here. In MQL5, the principle of working with indicators is as follows:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start with MQL5

Vladimir Karputov, 2020.11.13 06:01

Receiving data from an indicator in an MQL5.

Scheme:

Getting data from indicators in an MQL5 Expert Advisor

An example for the iMA indicator:


 
Arthur Hatchiguian :

Sorry about that.


It should be something like that?

Please insert the code correctly: FIRST press the button  Code

 
Arthur Hatchiguian :

Sorry about that.


It should be something like that?

An example of how to get indicator values: iMACD value on chart

iMACD value on chart

Vladimir Karputov:

An example of how to get indicator values: iMACD value on chart

I'll take your example as a base to rework my code.


Thank you for your time @Vladimir Karputov

 
Vladimir Karputov:

You are confusing. You are on the MQL5 forum and write in the main section - MQL5 is discussed here. In MQL5, the principle of working with indicators is as follows:


Hello, that made me laugh. I read it in the voice of Richard Ayoade :D

I use that in my EA, I think it makes it run faster.

I am using MQL5 and it works perfectly for me. I also use it to work out the gradient between the last two values of the MABuffer.

 
little.trader :

Hello, that made me laugh. I read it in the voice of Richard Ayoade :D

I use that in my EA, I think it makes it run faster.

I am using MQL5 and it works perfectly for me. I also use it to work out the gradient between the last two values of the MABuffer.

Before you laugh, learn to read the help: iMA

The function returns the handle of the Moving Average indicator. It has only one buffer.

int  iMA(
   string               symbol,            // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period,            // period
   int                  ma_period,         // averaging period
   int                  ma_shift,          // horizontal shift
   ENUM_MA_METHOD       ma_method,         // smoothing type
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   applied_price      // type of price or handle
   );

Return Value

Returns the handle of a specified technical indicator,  in case of failure returns INVALID_HANDLE. The computer memory can be freed from an indicator that is no more utilized, using the IndicatorRelease() function, to which the indicator handle is passed.

Vladimir Karputov:

Before you laugh, learn to read the help: iMA

The function returns the handle of the Moving Average indicator. It has only one buffer.

Return Value

Returns the handle of a specified technical indicator,  in case of failure returns INVALID_HANDLE. The computer memory can be freed from an indicator that is no more utilized, using the IndicatorRelease() function, to which the indicator handle is passed.

I didn't mean that in a rude way! I thought it was funny. I like Richard Ayoade, he's in Gadget man and it's great.


I agree that it returns one buffer, I save multiple. I said the last two values (and that's my fault as I wasn't true), but I have a function at the bottom which passes in the different MA buffers.

They aren't specifically the last two values of the MABuffer, but they are the last two values of a moving average, saved in different buffers.

I have 3 as one has a different period shift. 

double MABuffer[], currentMABuffer[], currentMABufferSlope[];


I am normally a programmer but have very, very slowly learnt how to use MQL5.

So it was frustrating considering it's based off of the old C++ language, and I can't use certain functions I'm used to.

I haven't ran the EA live yet but it'll be exciting when I do! Also terrifying.

But it works very well in demo, and have an included commission function so I can work out the balance in reality.

