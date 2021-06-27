New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2755: Popup Prices window and Debugger improvements - page 4
Hi, no, the tester close the trades automatically before it hits any type of SL / TP. I realize something is wrong, I just don't know what and why the tester allows for it.
Hi all,
Please help me,
My breakpoints in debug don't work.
No breakpoint can block the execution of the code on my pc.
What can I do?
I come back to 2755 from 2770. thanks!
Hello,
Hi,
I've downloaded the latest version 2776 and there's a bug showing up:
The function 'ChartApplyTemplate' does not work anymore. At once, after installing the new release my software can not find the template anymore although it's in the right directory; it returns error 5019.
I also recompiled my software to find out if it would solve the issue, but it didn't.
When I go back to release 2755 of 21 jan 2021, everything is ok again.
Regards,
Danny
Renat Fatkhullin , 2021.02.12 16:19
Please update to the latest beta 2783.
In the last beta 2782 there were problems with the optimization of MQL5 programs.
Added explicit control over code optimization for profiling:
Please add mouse scroll support for change between open windows.
Hi,
Concerning beta release 2796:
I've noticed in the visual debugger that some debug points are skipped where it's logically passing. For instance: in one program block, I've set 4 debug-break points; and in that logical path the software breaks at point 4 although logically it should have stopped much earlier.
Regards,
Danny
