New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2755: Popup Prices window and Debugger improvements

Issue in the Debug Window of Build 2755 (?)

unfortunatly the assignment to enumerations ist no longer shown as literal expression. For example an ENUM declaration as:


enum E_FDIR
{
  FIRST_TRADE_SET     = 0,          // CProgStart::SetCommonVariables("NEW_DAY")
  FIRST_TRADE_BUY     = 1,          // CTradeTrigger::VerifyFirstGap()
  FIRST_TRADE_SELL    = 2,          // CTradeTrigger::VerifyFirstGap()
  FIRST_TRADE_ACK     = 3,          // CTradeTrigger::TradeTrigger()
};

was  shown in the former Debug Window as

e_firstTradeDir   FIRST_TRADE_BUY    which was fine.

Now it is only shown as

e_firstTradeDir  2 (corresponds literal to FIRST_TRADE_SELL )

see the attached file

Imagine you have to follow up more than one Enum to debug, you can only compare their numeric expressions but the

literal one.  Does'nt make debugging easier..

How to reload the previeous version MetaTrader 5 build 2715 because the re-inizialisation of build 2755 after a debugger stop point does not

work properly. See attached file. What means the red marked lines?


It is a difference in the reaction of pressing shift-F5 and the associated button in the toolbox line. Pressing the symbol , stops the Trader Server Window.

A restart is only possible after closing th server window. But: pressing the key combination SHIFT-F5 - restart debugging of a test sequence is no problem.

So again, please: How can I reload the former version build 2715. See als my previeous comment regarding the Enum listing in the Debug ToolBox.


Last info in this context: Build 2715 reloaded: everything works fine!

Would be nice, to avoid issues like this one to OFFER only to reload th latest version and not to do it

automatically after restarting the metatester64.  I have written a batch file to restore in this

cases the latter version. So far so good, however: it is good to have a testing platform like this one

 

It is good to have an update for MetaEditor in array debugging part (build 2755), however, it has issue when calling an array for a specific index, It shows zero value in debugging(and also in  calculation) while the array is already contains values for that specified index. Same array in the same code was working fine in previous versions.

I also realized that the statement like "NoOfBuy==0" return "false" in debugger, when NoOfBuy is zero.

Please have a look at the issue and fix it or help if there is any solution.

Thank you!

 
Outlaw:

I found the issue. If you have the same variable twice in MetaEditor it will only update the second instance you've added. I looked at the first one all the time. It does not warn you that its already in your list like before. 

Thank you for your message.

Fixed.

 

Hi, in this build I don't receive L2 info at all, broker is the same I was using on previous build:

Issue in the debug Window of Build 2755

Two issues:

1) In the first line I'm sure that variable is different from 0.0

2) Line 3 and 4 display a different result.



I hope it can help

Bye

Manuele

 

Hi All,


I've found a major issue with the debugger that has made it unusable


If we examine the code inside the attached picture and compare it to the debugger's expression output, we can see that specific pointers to dynamic arrays are not working  eg, a[0]    a[1]    a[y].  Furthermore, simple addition between 2 integers is not working too eg, x+y

We can see the printed array to the right in the journal which happens before we try to evaluate these expressions in the debugger.

Should I be making a separate post for this problem, whats the next step please?  I am currently unable to continue my projects.


Thanks so much

After i updated my metatrader im getting error 4003 copy buffer. But before the update i didnt get this
