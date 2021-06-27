New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2755: Popup Prices window and Debugger improvements - page 3

Jhonatan Breia Carvalho Maia:
After i updated my metatrader im getting error 4003 copy buffer. But before the update i didnt get this

Could you provide your source code ?

 
Build 2768 has been released with debugger fixes and improvements.
 

2769 beta build was released:

 

Hi, can someone please help me understand this. There seems to be a bug? My EA will generate enormous profits 



 
Hopefully on real account.

if its the tester, you should check if calculate in pips is used

 
if its the tester, you should check if calculate in pips is used

Lol, that would be great. Are you referring to a function, not sure what you mean?

 
Your chart has some data errors. You have GBP/USD trades with exit at 142.79 and around - that's an impossible exchange rate for GBP/USD - looks like it got mixed with GBP/JPY. And your USD/JPY trades have exit price at 0.6611 - something is wrong with your data.
Build 2769


Right-click a folder then compile produces the attached error. It's been there for like forever.

Andriy Moraru:
Your chart has some data errors. You have GBP/USD trades with exit at 142.79 and around - that's an impossible exchange rate for GBP/USD - looks like it got mixed with GBP/JPY. And your USD/JPY trades have exit price at 0.6611 - something is wrong with your data.

Hi, no, the tester close the trades automatically before it hits any type of SL / TP. I realize something is wrong, I just don't know what and why the tester allows for it. 

