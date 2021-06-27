New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2755: Popup Prices window and Debugger improvements - page 3
After i updated my metatrader im getting error 4003 copy buffer. But before the update i didnt get this
Could you provide your source code ?
Hi, can someone please help me understand this. There seems to be a bug? My EA will generate enormous profits
Hopefully on real account.
if its the tester, you should check if calculate in pips is used
Lol, that would be great. Are you referring to a function, not sure what you mean?
Right-click a folder then compile produces the attached error. It's been there for like forever.
Your chart has some data errors. You have GBP/USD trades with exit at 142.79 and around - that's an impossible exchange rate for GBP/USD - looks like it got mixed with GBP/JPY. And your USD/JPY trades have exit price at 0.6611 - something is wrong with your data.
Hi, no, the tester close the trades automatically before it hits any type of SL / TP. I realize something is wrong, I just don't know what and why the tester allows for it.