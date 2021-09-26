MQL5 code for attaching two indicator to make one indicator
Just save the desired combination of indicators as TEMPLATE ; so you can use that template for each chart ! Don't wait to create someone who will create the 2 indi as 1 ..
I want to use that indicator in my EA thus why i need such combination of indicators to one indicator
any one can help mql5 code that will allow this combination of indicators
I want to use that indicator in my EA thus why i need such combination of indicators to one indicator
any one can help mql5 code that will allow this combination of indicators
#property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- plot RSI #property indicator_label1 "RSI" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot MA #property indicator_label2 "MA" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrFireBrick #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_level2 70 #property indicator_level1 30 #property indicator_minimum 0 //--- input parameters input int RSIPeriod=14; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; input int MAPeriod=9; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAMethod=MODE_SMA; input int MAShift=0; //--- indicator buffers double RSIBuffer[]; double MABuffer[]; //--- int handleRSI=INVALID_HANDLE,handleMA=INVALID_HANDLE; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- if((handleRSI=iRSI(_Symbol,_Period,RSIPeriod,RSIPrice))==INVALID_HANDLE || (handleMA=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MAPeriod,MAShift,MAMethod,handleRSI))==INVALID_HANDLE) return(INIT_FAILED); //--- IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,StringFormat("RSI(%d) %s(%d)",RSIPeriod,StringSubstr(EnumToString(MAMethod),5),MAPeriod)); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,1); //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,RSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,MABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { //--- int toCopy=(rates_total!=prev_calculated)?rates_total-prev_calculated:1; //--- if(CopyBuffer(handleRSI,0,0,toCopy,RSIBuffer)!=toCopy || CopyBuffer(handleMA ,0,0,toCopy,MABuffer )!=toCopy) return(0); //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thank you very much what i need is RSI indicator added with moving average
the indicator in between is the one you pasted here what i need is like the last indicator help me please
The Formation of last indicator (i open RSI indicator and then i drag moving average into RSI indicator)
RSI read from min 0 to max 100 but MA read from the price chart
RSI read from min 0 to max 100 but MA read from the price chart
You do this, and what good does it do?
The position of MA and RSI is always in flux and I think it is pointless to show them on the same chart.
If you insist on doing so:
1. find out the maximum and minimum of the MA. (ChartGetDouble)
2. convert to a percentage where the maximum is 100 and the minimum is 0.
Maybe there is no other way.
You do this, and what good does it do?
The position of MA and RSI is always in flux and I think it is pointless to show them on the same chart.
If you insist on doing so:
1. find out the maximum and minimum of the MA. (ChartGetDouble)
2. convert to a percentage where the maximum is 100 and the minimum is 0.
Maybe there is no other way.
i use this indicator to catch spike in boom and crush and want to use in My EA thus why i need it so if you now how to make it help me
.
Thank you very Much for answering my question i tested but doesn't work the way i was expecting
when i open RSI indicator and then i drag moving average into RSI indicator
RSI read from min 0 to max 100 but MA read the number from the price chart
Have you looked at this code? RSIOnMAOnRSI'
i use this indicator to catch spike in boom and crush and want to use in My EA thus why i need it so if you now how to make it help me
You can display that chart by dragging the indicator to a sub-window.
But you can't display it programmatically, because both values have different digits. This is because the digits of both values are different.
To display both on the same screen, you need to adjust the digits of one value to the other, as I explained.
It's not that difficult to program, so you can do it yourself.
Have you looked at this code? RSIOnMAOnRSI'
Drag SMA(5) on the RSI(10), select "Preveous Indicator's Data" as the applied price, and click "OK" to close the panel.
Then, open the panel again and change "Preveous Indicator's Data" to "Close".
In this way, the MA will be displayed with its original value. This is probably what he is doing.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Please help mql5 code for attaching two indicator to one indicator
i have opened RSI indicator in mt5 and then i drag maving average indicator on it
any one can help the Code of indicator window 1