MQL5 code for attaching two indicator to make one indicator

Vladimir Karputov:

Have you looked at this code? RSIOnMAOnRSI'

i have tried but it not look like the one which i want

try to  open RSI indicator and then drag moving average into RSI indicator both applied price is close

that is what i want

 
What you want is called an optical illusion :). Do as you want and then start changing the chart scale and the size of the indicator window - you will see an optical illusion.

 
ok  try to   open RSI indicator and then drag moving average into RSI indicator is it possible to use that in EA

 
In an Expert Advisor, you can use only the following structure: create an indicator handle, and substitute the handle of another indicator instead of the price.

 
ok is it possible to use MQL5 To draw a straight line in an indicator_separate_window which is static like separate_window border  but dynamic i mean the number can change but the position of line in a separate_window cannot change Help me please


 
I did not understand anything: so all the same, which line - dynamic or static? You can always draw a line: using an indicator buffer, using a graphical object, or by specifying a level as an object property.

 
I have been looking for a way to achieve the same thing for the same exact purpose. I believe there should be a code to notify mt5 when the MA touches or crosses the RSI levels (70, 30 etc.).
I believe that the popular TDI indicator works on this principle and they are able to give trade signals in their pro version based on MA crosses and contacts with RSI levels all within the RSI window 
