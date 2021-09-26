MQL5 code for attaching two indicator to make one indicator - page 2
Have you looked at this code? RSIOnMAOnRSI'
i have tried but it not look like the one which i want
try to open RSI indicator and then drag moving average into RSI indicator both applied price is close
that is what i want
What you want is called an optical illusion :). Do as you want and then start changing the chart scale and the size of the indicator window - you will see an optical illusion.
What you want is called an optical illusion :). Do as you want and then start changing the chart scale and the size of the indicator window - you will see an optical illusion.
ok try to open RSI indicator and then drag moving average into RSI indicator is it possible to use that in EA
No and no again! This is an optical illusion - if you throw two different indicators into one window :)
In an Expert Advisor, you can use only the following structure: create an indicator handle, and substitute the handle of another indicator instead of the price.
ok is it possible to use MQL5 To draw a straight line in an indicator_separate_window which is static like separate_window border but dynamic i mean the number can change but the position of line in a separate_window cannot change Help me please
I did not understand anything: so all the same, which line - dynamic or static? You can always draw a line: using an indicator buffer, using a graphical object, or by specifying a level as an object property.
