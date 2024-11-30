RSI with MA on MT5
Hello, I need the MT5 source code of RSI with a moving average in order to add it as a custom indicator on mt5. Can you help?
Benmuratturan:Do you want the combined to be on the main chart or indicator window?
Hello, I need the MT5 source code of RSI with a moving average in order to add it as a custom indicator on mt5. Can you help?
Hello, I need the MT5 source code of RSI with a moving average in order to add it as a custom indicator on mt5. Can you help?
Oladimeji Ogunseye #:
Do you want the combined to be on the main chart or indicator window?
Which MA can take values from 0 to 100%?
Benmuratturan:
Hello, I need the MT5 source code of RSI with a moving average in order to add it as a custom indicator on mt5. Can you help?
Hello, I need the MT5 source code of RSI with a moving average in order to add it as a custom indicator on mt5. Can you help?
You should explain more details about the RSI with MA you want, so we can help you.
Ivan Titov # :
No. The price cannot cross the percentage indicator. As for your screenshot, it is only a visual effect depending on the scaling.
but lol
and what is that then?
Here you see an animated capture which demonstrates that we can add a moving average, here an SMA, but as shown it could be an EMA or something else.
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:that's great Gerard, thank you. Can you pls share the source code so that I can use it on mt5?
but lol
but lol
and what is that then?
Here you see an animated capture which demonstrates that we can add a moving average, here an SMA, but as shown it could be an EMA or something else.
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