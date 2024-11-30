RSI with MA on MT5

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Hello, I need the MT5 source code of RSI with a moving average in order to add it as a custom indicator on mt5. Can you help?
 
Benmuratturan:
Hello, I need the MT5 source code of RSI with a moving average in order to add it as a custom indicator on mt5. Can you help?
Do you want the combined to be on the main chart or indicator window?
 

Oladimeji Ogunseye #:
Do you want the combined to be on the main chart or indicator window?

You can see attached tradingview's screenshot... I want an ma combined on rsi on the indicator window. I want to write a rule for my bot like if the ma on rsi crosses above rsi go long and if the ma on rsi crosses below rsi go short... 
 
Which MA can take values ​​from 0 to 100%?
 
Ivan Titov # :
Which MA can take values ​​from 0 to 100%?

all

 
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:

all

No. MA of price is measured in price units, not in %.
 
Benmuratturan:
Hello, I need the MT5 source code of RSI with a moving average in order to add it as a custom indicator on mt5. Can you help?

You should explain more details about the RSI with MA you want, so we can help you.

 
Ivan Titov #:
No. MA of price is measured in price units, not in %.

ALL


 
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:

ALL


No. The price cannot cross the percentage indicator. As for your screenshot, it is only a visual effect depending on the scaling.

 
Animation RSI MTF MA
Ivan Titov # :

No. The price cannot cross the percentage indicator. As for your screenshot, it is only a visual effect depending on the scaling.

but lol

and what is that then?

Here you see an animated capture which demonstrates that we can add a moving average, here an SMA, but as shown it could be an EMA or something else.


 
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:

but lol

and what is that then?

Here you see an animated capture which demonstrates that we can add a moving average, here an SMA, but as shown it could be an EMA or something else.


that's great Gerard, thank you. Can you pls share the source code so that I can use it on mt5?
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