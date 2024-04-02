MQL5.community - Can't sign in?
Your login to Community tab is ltrades898 (not your email).
Sucessful Community tab login should be confirmed by the Metatrader journal/log.
For example -
Why my purchased EAs can not be downloaded, installed and updated, while in the mean time it is OK when login with other account???
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.16 15:42
...
Example with Community tab.
I filled Community tab with my forum login and forum password, and I can check/prove it by reading the logs/journal.
It is from my MT5:
It is from my MT4:
hi, yes I used LTrades898 and my password to sign in and it just stays on the screen still
As far as I know - Internet Explorer the latest version is required too.
This is the post where I collected everything related to it:
I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36
Make sure -
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
- that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email.
- that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).
- that your password is native mql5 forum password which is not received from facebook or google ..
----------------
I'm on a MacBook and have the metatrader4 app downloaded onto it. is this an issue because its Apple and not windows?
But I know that Metatrader tabs and Community tab are using Internet Explorer the latest version.
You can check it on your Metatrader journal.
And check your build of MT4 (I am having build 1320).
I can't sign into MQL5.community on MT4 platform.
I put my log in details in and try to log in and it just stays on that screen and says please wait.
could it be because im on a Mac?
Thanks