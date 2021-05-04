Why my purchased EAs can not be downloaded, installed and updated, while in the mean time it is OK when login with other account??? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, Sergey,
Thank you very much for the support!
I am try to contact with them for the solution and instruction. Enclosed please find the screen Shoot. It seems that they close the file without saying any thing about the account and solution. So I made the request again. There is a red cross on my last request. Is it correct?
Thanks a lot for your kind comment!
David Sin
What other account?
Do you have more than 1 MQL5 accounts?
What other account?
Do you have more than 1 MQL5 accounts?
Hi, Sergey,
Thank you very much for the support!
I am try to contact with them for the solution and instruction. Enclosed please find the screen Shoot. It seems that they close the file without saying any thing about the account and solution. So I made the request again. There is a red cross on my last request. Is it correct?
Thanks a lot for your kind comment!
David Sin
I can only repeat about what I told -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Why my purchased EAs can not be downloaded, installed and updated, while in the mean time it is OK when login with other account???
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.15 06:451. You can write to the service desk asking them about your profile (forum account): is your forum profile banned to use the Market products or not.
2. If not so - read this post #5 once again especially the logs/journal of Metatrader (and try it on your home computer with Windows 10 64 bit).
Because if you are saying that you tried everything and everything is fine
(you filled Community tab with your login, you checked Internet Explorer to be version 11, you checked Internet Explorer settings, you checked log files/journal and so on (according to the post #5) - that's fine.
But we are the forum users, and any discussion is possible in case you provide any proofs (because it is the technical forum).
I know many cases/threads/posts when the users told that they did and checked everything but in reality - not -
this thread is an example https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
--------------------
--------------------
So, read this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647 and check everything once again.
Do not double/triple post!
I have deleted your new post on the same subject and I will move replies to your other topic here.
Post in this topic!
The following posts are from your other topic.
Hi, Sergey,
The logs/journal of Metatrader says :
2020.09.14 14:00:58.056 MQL4 Market: failed download product 'Samurai Scalper Pro Series EUR USD' [403]
I try on my other vps, it is the same :
2020.09.14 07:23:09.788 MQL4 Market: failed download product 'KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4' [403]
It seams that my account was locked?
Who I should contact for solving this problem?
Thanks and best regards!
David Sin
Read my posts above about what to check.
Example with Community tab.
I filled Community tab with my forum login and forum password, and I can check/prove it by reading the logs/journal.
It is from my MT5:
It is from my MT4:
If you filled Community tab in correct way so you should have the same in the journal (but you will have 'davidxhy' instead of 'newdigital').
And please, check everything once again on the same way.
You only can check it because you only knows your computer, your Metatrader, you only can see the logs and so on (no one will go to your computer to check everything).
You should check it by yourself because you did not provide any proofs about Community tab login, about Internet Explorer version 11 installed and so on.
So, try to fix it by yourself using the information I provided on this thread.
My purchased products won't download or update.
My purchased products won't download or update.
Metatrader 4?
is it MT4 on your image above?
You can look at the purchases and about the activations on your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/autopipmt/market
My purchased products won't download or update.
Login into your MQL5 account with your autopipmt login and NOT your email and you will find your purchases in the Market tab, down in the Terminal window.